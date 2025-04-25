БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Столичният "Метрополитен" с нов изпълнителен...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Президентът Радев: Няма 100 дни кабинет...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Прокуратурата привлече като обвиняем бившия служебен...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Council of Ministers Signed the Contract for Purchase of 35 Electric Trains for Bulgarian State Railways

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Politics
Запази

The project is part of the investments under the National Recovery and REsilienace Plan

държавата купува електрически влака
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva,BNT

The Council of Ministers signed the contract for the purchase of 35 electric trains for BDZ (Bulgarian State Railways). The agreement was signed on behalf of the government by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadzhov.

The contract was awarded to the "BULEMU" Consortium, which includes the French company Alstom. The project is part of the investments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"Each train consists of six carriages and has a capacity of 351 seats. This is the largest order in the last 20 years and the biggest investment in railway rolling stock. Bulgaria hasn't renewed its rolling stock in a long time; there have been numerous complaints and issues with overcrowding. We are working to make rail transport more attractive and safer. Just three months ago, this investment seemed impossible. I want to thank the European Commission for showing flexibility and making it possible for Bulgaria to acquire the first 12 trains with 100% funding from EU resources," said Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadzhov.

"I don't know whether this marks the end of a long and complex process, or the beginning of another one. We just caught the last train—not to miss out on Recovery and Resilience Plan funds and to secure 35 trains, 12 of which are financed through the Plan. The pressure now lies on the operational capacity of Bulgarian institutions. The Ministry of Transport has demonstrated that it has this capacity. What was missing until now was political will. Difficult tasks lie ahead—related to the beneficiaries, restructuring the railway system, and ensuring the timely delivery of the trains. This will require strong cooperation with social partners, and we are committed to reforming the process and meeting public expectations. We now have a real chance to modernise the country’s railway infrastructure, but this also requires a clear, new business model. We should not rest on the laurels of a signed contract," stated Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

"I should first mention that we are the largest company in Europe and the world. No one has pre-produced units available. These trains have not yet been manufactured," said Gabriel Stancu, Managing Director of Alstom Transport for Romania, Bulgaria, and Moldova.

"The penalties under this contract are severe—up to 40%. To convince such a giant to make this kind of gesture for Bulgaria, and for the European Commission to follow suit and agree to pay for the portion that will be implemented—was like threading a needle. That’s why I say this was an impossible investment. We gave clear guarantees for reforms. We provided a strict timeline for implementation. We’ll be sending them the concept for the public service contract," added Grozdan Karadzhov.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
1
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
Полицаи задържаха жена, подменила 400 000 евро с бели хартийки
2
Полицаи задържаха жена, подменила 400 000 евро с бели хартийки
Агресията на "локалите": Идентифицирани са част от момчетата, сочени, че нападат свои връстници в София
3
Агресията на "локалите": Идентифицирани са част от...
Даваш 2000 лева - получаваш ТЕЛК: Задържаха медик в Кърджали
4
Даваш 2000 лева - получаваш ТЕЛК: Задържаха медик в Кърджали
Израелската армия: Наш танков снаряд е убил Марин Маринов
5
Израелската армия: Наш танков снаряд е убил Марин Маринов
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте финалната серия Марица Пловдив - Левски на живо по БНТ 3

Най-четени

Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
1
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
2
Поздравът за Възкресение - как е правилно да се произнася?
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
3
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
4
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
5
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и знаци е обходният път за пътуващите по празниците
6
Неволи и край "Хемус": Без дупки, но и без маркировка и...

Още от: Bulgaria

It Is Bright Friday
It Is Bright Friday
Eighty-one Care Homes for the Elderly Will Be Renovated With Funding from the Recovery and Resilience Plan Eighty-one Care Homes for the Elderly Will Be Renovated With Funding from the Recovery and Resilience Plan
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Bulgaria May Become Full Member of the OECD by End of This Year or Early 2026 Bulgaria May Become Full Member of the OECD by End of This Year or Early 2026
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Ambassadors of Japan and India to Bulgaria Expressed Condolences on the Death of Journalist Daniela Kaneva Ambassadors of Japan and India to Bulgaria Expressed Condolences on the Death of Journalist Daniela Kaneva
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Foreign Minister Georgiev: Bulgaria Will Insist on Fair Compensation for Relatives of Marin Marinov, Who Was Killed in Gaza Foreign Minister Georgiev: Bulgaria Will Insist on Fair Compensation for Relatives of Marin Marinov, Who Was Killed in Gaza
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Bulgaria's Ambassador to Washington Has Resigned Bulgaria's Ambassador to Washington Has Resigned
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Всеки пети българин живее под линията на бедност
Всеки пети българин живее под линията на бедност
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Столичният "Метрополитен" с нов изпълнителен директор Столичният "Метрополитен" с нов изпълнителен директор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев: Няма 100 дни кабинет "Желязков", има ново начало на модела "Борисов" Президентът Радев: Няма 100 дни кабинет "Желязков", има ново начало на модела "Борисов"
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Демерджиев: Когато разкриеш влиянието на Пеевски в МВР, той задейства своите бухалки Демерджиев: Когато разкриеш влиянието на Пеевски в МВР, той задейства своите бухалки
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
От пратениците на БНТ във Ватикана: Хиляди отдават почит към папа...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
По света
Виталий Кличко не изключи Украйна да се откаже от част от...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
По света
Главният архитект на София не разреши строителството на небостъргач...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
"Самурай на словото": В памет на една Вселена - легендата...
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ