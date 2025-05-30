"Support a Dream": The Traditional Prom under the Patronage of the President

Nearly 80 high school graduates celebrated their graduation at the traditional prom "Support a Dream".

The initiative, held under the patronage of the President of Bulgaria, is aimed at young people who have grown up in institutional care. Starting in the 11th and 12th grades, they receive guidance on their personal development.

Maria Metodieva is one of the graduates invited to the charity prom organised by the Presidency. Despite a difficult childhood, she is inspired to help others and has decided to study Economic Sociology and Psychology at the University of National and World Economy (UNWE).

"I decided I could be very helpful to children who have gone through what I have, or who come from similarly difficult family situations, because not everything can be learned from books — some things come from people who have lived through it," Maria shared.

Maria has spent much of her life in institutions and has also lived in a foster family. She loves singing because it gives her a sense of freedom, and she also writes poetry.

"What gives me the most strength is the people close to me who have stood by me over the years. It’s the character and faith I’ve built through the years that have helped me keep moving forward, fight for myself, succeed, and be here now," said the graduate.

Maria's dreams are simple but priceless - to have a family and to help. For theirvoverall prom look, the graduates rely on free professional makeup and hairstyling.

Vice President Iliana Iotova offered words of advice and encouragement to the graduates:

"Today you move forward. Life will open its doors, and you will step into a whole new, unfamiliar world. Don’t be afraid — many new joys await you, as well as, of course, some challenges. Be brave enough to dream. And one day, if someone tells you that dreams are just a constellation of fantasies and not real — never believe them," Iotova urged.

The traditional graduation ball ended with a concert of popular performers.