БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Блокада на границата: Гръцките фермери затвориха и ГКПП...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Без задачи по природните науки в изпита след 7-и клас
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
СДВР с призив към софиянци: Ако не се налага да шофирате...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Гръцките фермери затвориха за движение на камиони ГКПП...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Лошо време: Рязко застудяване, силен вятър и снеговалежи
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Avian Influenza Outbreaks Reported in Two Bulgarian Poultry Farms

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
две огнища птичи грип териториите област пловдив област пазарджик

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza A (bird flu) in two poultry farms since the beginning of the year. The affected sites are located near Asenovgrad and in the village of Topoli Dol in Pazardzhik Province.

The outbreaks were detected following reports from farm owners of unusually high bird mortality. The Asenovgrad farm houses approximately 90,000 laying hens, while the Topoli Dol site holds around 15,000 mule ducks.

A 3-kilometre protection zone has been established around each affected farm, covering Asenovgrad and the village of Boyantsi in the Asenovgrad municipality, Mominsko in Sadovo municipality, and the villages of Topoli Dol and Nayden Gerovo in the Sŭedinenie municipality, the agency said.

A 10-kilometre surveillance zone has also been set up, including the villages of Krumovo, Yagodovo, Bolyartsi, Katunitsa, Karadzho, Kochevo, Ruen, Izbeglitsi, Kozanovo, Stoevo, Zlatovrakh, Muldava, Lyaskovo, Rosen, Tsar Asen, Ovchepoltsi, Chernogorovo, Pishchigovo, Krali Marko, Blatnitsa, Smiles, Pravishtе, Malo Krushevo, and the towns of Sadovo, Kuklen, and Sŭedinenie.

The BFSA reminded the public that the disease spreads among birds through direct contact with secretions and droppings of infected birds, as well as contaminated feed and water. An epizootic investigation is underway, including monitoring the movement of domestic birds, poultry products, by-products, feed, and transport vehicles associated with farm operations.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за хора с увреждания
1
Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
2
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Лошо време: Рязко застудяване, силен вятър и снеговалежи
3
Лошо време: Рязко застудяване, силен вятър и снеговалежи
Мъж скочи на релсите на метрото в София
4
Мъж скочи на релсите на метрото в София
Само за шест часа: Над 80 души са преминали през травматологията на "Пирогов"
5
Само за шест часа: Над 80 души са преминали през травматологията на...
Една година без незабравимия Петър Василев - Петела
6
Една година без незабравимия Петър Василев - Петела

Най-четени

Почина великият Димитър Пенев
1
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
2
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
4
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
5
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв
6
Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв

More from: Bulgaria

How the EU Entry-Exit System works in Bulgaria
How the EU Entry-Exit System works in Bulgaria
Strong Thunderstorm Hits Burgas Strong Thunderstorm Hits Burgas
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Bulgarian scientists map Livingston Island’s terrain and seabed in Emona and False Bay Bulgarian scientists map Livingston Island’s terrain and seabed in Emona and False Bay
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Customs Officers Seize Drugs Worth over €6 million at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint Customs Officers Seize Drugs Worth over €6 million at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Snow Disrupts Sofia Traffic: 30 Accidents Reported, Police Deployed Across City Snow Disrupts Sofia Traffic: 30 Accidents Reported, Police Deployed Across City
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Heavy Snowfall Closes Dobrich–Varna Road to Lorries Heavy Snowfall Closes Dobrich–Varna Road to Lorries
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

Водещи новини

След пороя в Крумовградско: Разрушени мостове и пътища, хора откъснати от света
След пороя в Крумовградско: Разрушени мостове и пътища, хора...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
У нас
Министерство на енергетиката: Няма населени места без ток Министерство на енергетиката: Няма населени места без ток
Чете се за: 00:05 мин.
У нас
Пълна 48-часова блокада на границата с Гърция заради стачката на фермерите Пълна 48-часова блокада на границата с Гърция заради стачката на фермерите
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Опасно зимно време в Европа - наводнения, студ и поледици Опасно зимно време в Европа - наводнения, студ и поледици
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
Среща на Николай Младенов с израелския президент и с премиера Нетаняху
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Паралелната държава във Венецуела: Ще саботират ли престъпните...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
По света
Аварии оставиха без ток над 500 домакинства в Кюстендилско и Плевенско
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Управителят на НОИ: Нито една пенсия не е намалена след...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ