Avian Influenza Outbreaks Reported in Two Bulgarian Poultry Farms

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) has confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza A (bird flu) in two poultry farms since the beginning of the year. The affected sites are located near Asenovgrad and in the village of Topoli Dol in Pazardzhik Province.

The outbreaks were detected following reports from farm owners of unusually high bird mortality. The Asenovgrad farm houses approximately 90,000 laying hens, while the Topoli Dol site holds around 15,000 mule ducks.

A 3-kilometre protection zone has been established around each affected farm, covering Asenovgrad and the village of Boyantsi in the Asenovgrad municipality, Mominsko in Sadovo municipality, and the villages of Topoli Dol and Nayden Gerovo in the Sŭedinenie municipality, the agency said.

A 10-kilometre surveillance zone has also been set up, including the villages of Krumovo, Yagodovo, Bolyartsi, Katunitsa, Karadzho, Kochevo, Ruen, Izbeglitsi, Kozanovo, Stoevo, Zlatovrakh, Muldava, Lyaskovo, Rosen, Tsar Asen, Ovchepoltsi, Chernogorovo, Pishchigovo, Krali Marko, Blatnitsa, Smiles, Pravishtе, Malo Krushevo, and the towns of Sadovo, Kuklen, and Sŭedinenie.

The BFSA reminded the public that the disease spreads among birds through direct contact with secretions and droppings of infected birds, as well as contaminated feed and water. An epizootic investigation is underway, including monitoring the movement of domestic birds, poultry products, by-products, feed, and transport vehicles associated with farm operations.