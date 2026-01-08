Snow Disrupts Sofia Traffic: 30 Accidents Reported, Police Deployed Across City

Snowfall severely affected traffic in Sofia this morning, January 8, prompting immediate measures from the Traffic Police to ensure road safety.

Additional police teams were deployed throughout the day to manage traffic at the busiest junctions, as well as on secondary and tertiary municipal roads, where heavy snow had caused serious congestion.

According to the Traffic Police, a total of 30 road traffic accidents have been recorded so far in the city. All incidents involved only material damage, with no injuries reported.

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight, creating a risk of ice on road surfaces. Police emphasised the importance of sanding and maintaining roads promptly to prevent further accidents.

Throughout the day, Road Police teams focused on assisting drivers, pedestrians, and public transport users. Additional units will remain on duty overnight, and citizens are urged to report incidents or difficulties via emergency number 112.

Police teams have been stationed at all city entrances and exits, as well as along major thoroughfares. The Traffic Police maintain constant coordination with snow-clearing services and Sofia Municipality, promptly reporting hazardous areas and icy conditions.