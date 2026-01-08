How the EU Entry-Exit System works in Bulgaria

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Since its introduction, the EU Entry-Exit System operates at all Bulgarian border checkpoints for non-EU citizens. It replaces traditional passport stamps with digital registration and captures biometric data such as fingerprints and facial images.

From 6 January, the EU Entry-Exit System is being implemented at all border crossing points in Bulgaria.

The new mechanism replaces traditional passport stamps and introduces digital registration for every non-EU citizen crossing the Union’s external borders, including the processing of biometric data.

The main goal is to enhance security and efficiency at border control, the Ministry of Interior said during a briefing at the Kalotina checkpoint.

    The system will strengthen controls against illegal immigration and make it easier to identify individuals staying beyond their permitted period. It will also improve data sharing between border authorities across the EU.

    Outgoing Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, said:

    "We are here to check the operation of the entry-exit system, which is already working in the whole Schengen area, including Bulgaria. A centralised European Schengen system for the registration of third-country nationals is being introduced in stages, which registers biometric and biographical data of people entering the Schengen area for security purposes. From now on, of course, it will be phased in everywhere, in every Schengen country. It is being introduced according to a plan that has been approved in Brussels."


    The system is expected to be fully operational by 10 April 2026, with passport stamps replaced by electronic records.

    Photo by BTA

