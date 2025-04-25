Eighty-one Care Homes for the Elderly Will Be Renovated With Funding from the Recovery and Resilience Plan

This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy, Borislav Gutsanov, during his report for the first 100 days of work of the cabinet
Eighty-one nursing homes will be renovated with funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan, announced Minister of Social Affairs Borislav Gutsanov.
During a press briefing on April 25, he presented the main achievements of the Ministry during the first 100 days of his term in office. Over the next six months, efforts will be focused on developing a roadmap for improving Bulgaria’s pension system.
"We also have a meeting shortly with the four employer organisations and the two national trade union organisations. One of the topics will be this issue. The other will concern the potential impact of significant tariffs—should they be introduced—on the economy, and what the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy needs to do to ensure we are not caught unprepared."