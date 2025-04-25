БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
President Radev: There are no 100 days of Zhelyazkov cabinet, there is a new beginning of the Borisov model

The President described the accusation against former Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, as an attack

Румен Радев
Снимка: BNT

There are no 100 days of the Zhelyazkov cabinet, there is a "new beginning" of the Borisov model, President Rumen Radev told journalists on April 25.

In his words, the most visible results of this are "the seizure of elections, power and resources in a brutal way, the conquest of new municipalities with the mechanisms and resources of the executive power."

"There are ministers who sincerely want to work, but they don’t have — and will not have — the freedom to do so within this configuration," Radev added.

Radev described the indictment against former caretaker minister Ivan Demerdzhiev as an attack and said he had no doubt that Demerdzhiev would defend himself in an appropriate manner.

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has officially charged Ivan Demerdzhiev, who served as Minister of the Interior in a caretaker government.

"Ivan Demerdzhiev was an excellent Minister of the Interior. I believe it will be very hard for some to forgive him for raising the issue involving the Plovdiv police officers — a case that was brutally silenced with thumbs down, as if Parliament were some sort of gladiator arena," Radev commented.

The President also addressed the murder of Marin Marinov, stating that it casts a shadow over the long-standing relations between Bulgaria and Israel. In his view, it is now appropriate for an official statement from the Israeli government to be issued, along with compensation for Marinov's relatives.

