БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Антониу Коща: Всички са впечатлени от съществения...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Румен Радев към Антониу Коща: Изисква се още по-активен...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Желязков към Коща: България ще продължи да бъде...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Бедствено положение и в Община Хайредин, над 100 къщи са...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
"Да, България" избра двама съпредседатели -...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Бедствено положение в монтанското село Лехчево след...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Will Remain a Constructive, Predictable, and Reliable Partner in Achieving EU’s Goals

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria
Запази
Росен Желязков Антониу Коща
Снимка: BTA

"For two decades now, Bulgaria has known where it belongs and what it strives for, firmly defending the hard-won achievements of our European integration and European identity. As the European Union faces new geopolitical and economic challenges, it is of utmost importance that we preserve our unity and speak with one voice. Bulgaria will continue to be a constructive, predictable, and reliable partner in achieving the Union’s shared goals and priorities," stated Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on April 27.

According to him, Bulgaria has much to offer—a strong voice, a clear vision, and solidarity.

"I am proud that public trust in our EU membership remains at high levels, higher than the EU average. Our Union possesses a unique combination: a market economy, a free market, social commitment, and the rule of law," Zhelyazkov added.

He emphasised that the fact so many countries—not only Bulgaria’s neighbours—aspire to join the Union and embrace its values is clear proof of that.

The first visit of European Council President António Costa to Bulgaria coincides with an important milestone—20 years since the signing of Bulgaria’s Accession Treaty with the European Union.

Photos by BTA

European Council President António Costa arrived in Bulgaria today for a three-day visit.

The programme of the visit includes a visit to the Arsenal military plant, the Thracian University in Stara Zagora and the Philippopolis Art Centre in Bulgaria's second lasrgest city of Plovdiv.

In Sofia, he will also visit the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology, one of Europe’s leading centers in the field of artificial intelligence.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Мястото, на което бе погребан папа Франциск, е отворено за поклонения
1
Мястото, на което бе погребан папа Франциск, е отворено за поклонения
Бедствено положение в монтанското село Лехчево след проливните дъждове
2
Бедствено положение в монтанското село Лехчево след проливните дъждове
Политическа неделя - ДБ си избира председател, Корнелия Нинова представя новата си партия
3
Политическа неделя - ДБ си избира председател, Корнелия Нинова...
Борис Бонев: Хора, които не са избирани, взимат решения в Столичната община
4
Борис Бонев: Хора, които не са избирани, взимат решения в...
"Да, България" избра двама съпредседатели - Ивайло Мирчев и Божидар Божанов
5
"Да, България" избра двама съпредседатели - Ивайло Мирчев...
Доналд Тръмп-младши пристига на посещение в България
6
Доналд Тръмп-младши пристига на посещение в България

Най-четени

Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
1
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
2
Почина журналистката Диляна Грозданова
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
3
БНТ почита паметта на Диляна Грозданова
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
4
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
На последната си изява папа Франциск е бил с омофор от България
5
На последната си изява папа Франциск е бил с омофор от България
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
6
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна

Още от: Politics

Rumen Radev to António Costa: A More Active European Union Is Needed
Rumen Radev to António Costa: A More Active European Union Is Needed
Finance Minister Petkova: The “Radev Model” Led to a Hole in the Budget and the Botas Deal That Costs Us Millions Every Day Finance Minister Petkova: The “Radev Model” Led to a Hole in the Budget and the Botas Deal That Costs Us Millions Every Day
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
President Radev: There are no 100 days of Zhelyazkov cabinet, there is a new beginning of the Borisov model President Radev: There are no 100 days of Zhelyazkov cabinet, there is a new beginning of the Borisov model
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Council of Ministers Signed the Contract for Purchase of 35 Electric Trains for Bulgarian State Railways Council of Ministers Signed the Contract for Purchase of 35 Electric Trains for Bulgarian State Railways
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Eighty-one Care Homes for the Elderly Will Be Renovated With Funding from the Recovery and Resilience Plan Eighty-one Care Homes for the Elderly Will Be Renovated With Funding from the Recovery and Resilience Plan
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
The European Commissioner for Climate Is Visiting Bulgaria The European Commissioner for Climate Is Visiting Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Частично бедствено положение в Монтанско и Врачанско след наводненията
Частично бедствено положение в Монтанско и Врачанско след наводненията
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Антониу Коща: Всички са впечатлени от съществения напредък на България по критериите за еврозоната Антониу Коща: Всички са впечатлени от съществения напредък на България по критериите за еврозоната
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Доналд Тръмп-младши се срещна с Бойко Борисов Доналд Тръмп-младши се срещна с Бойко Борисов
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
"Да, България" избра двама съпредседатели - Ивайло Мирчев и Божидар Божанов "Да, България" избра двама съпредседатели - Ивайло Мирчев и Божидар Божанов
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Зеленски е казал на Тръмп "Искам да го направиш, но не по този...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Европа
Румен Радев към Антониу Коща: Изисква се още по-активен Европейски...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Изпратихме в последния ѝ път журналиста от БНТ Даниела Кънева
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
За птичия свят на Антарктида или защо пингвините не могат да отидат...
Чете се за: 08:55 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ