PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Bulgaria Will Remain a Constructive, Predictable, and Reliable Partner in Achieving EU’s Goals

"For two decades now, Bulgaria has known where it belongs and what it strives for, firmly defending the hard-won achievements of our European integration and European identity. As the European Union faces new geopolitical and economic challenges, it is of utmost importance that we preserve our unity and speak with one voice. Bulgaria will continue to be a constructive, predictable, and reliable partner in achieving the Union’s shared goals and priorities," stated Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on April 27.

According to him, Bulgaria has much to offer—a strong voice, a clear vision, and solidarity.

"I am proud that public trust in our EU membership remains at high levels, higher than the EU average. Our Union possesses a unique combination: a market economy, a free market, social commitment, and the rule of law," Zhelyazkov added.

He emphasised that the fact so many countries—not only Bulgaria’s neighbours—aspire to join the Union and embrace its values is clear proof of that.

The first visit of European Council President António Costa to Bulgaria coincides with an important milestone—20 years since the signing of Bulgaria’s Accession Treaty with the European Union.

Photos by BTA

European Council President António Costa arrived in Bulgaria today for a three-day visit.

The programme of the visit includes a visit to the Arsenal military plant, the Thracian University in Stara Zagora and the Philippopolis Art Centre in Bulgaria's second lasrgest city of Plovdiv.

In Sofia, he will also visit the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology, one of Europe’s leading centers in the field of artificial intelligence.