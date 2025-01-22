НОВИНИ
PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan

14:25, 22.01.2025
Bulgaria's Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, met with European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, in Strasbourg. Speaking to journalists on January 22, he commented that the "mutual trust between the new Bulgarian government and the new European Commission" has been reaffirmed.

"We discussed all the concerns we have about global challenges, the role of the Union in addressing them, and for Bulgaria, the issue of targeted investments through the Recovery and Resilience Plan is extremely important. This is also tied to the reforms we need to implement, as well as the readiness of the Bulgarian administration and authorities to invest in a focused manner and manage payments based on the needs of industry and the sector. We also need to overcome some political challenges."

Competition and co-operation can go hand in hand and therefore agreement will be sought with coalition partners on some policy differences related to the Recovery Plan, Zhelyazkov further pointed out.

Zhelyazkov emphasised that competition and cooperation can go hand in hand, and consensus will be sought with coalition partners regarding some political differences related to the Recovery Plan.

"As Mrs. von der Leyen said, these are Bulgarian funds, and we should receive them," he added.

