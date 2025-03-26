President appoints General Nikolay Rusev as Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force

By his decree, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Rumen Radev appointed Brigadier General Nikolay Rusev as the Commander of the Air Force, relieving him of his duties as the commander of the 3rd Air Base.
President Radev awarded Brigadier General Rusev the senior officer rank of Major General.
The ceremony for the inauguration of the new Air Force Commander took place in the Coat of Arms Hall of the Presidency on March 26.
The President awarded senior officer ranks to servicemen at the official ceremony.
"Your appointments come at a time when the security environment is sharply deteriorating, with expanding risks and threats to both national and collective security, and an increasing reliance on the right of force in international relations. As the conflicts around us intensify, new technologies, methods of warfare, and military branches are emerging at an accelerating pace. Military affairs are becoming increasingly complex. This evolving and challenging environment places new and ever-higher demands on the defence capabilities of our armed forces," said President Rumen Radev.
"I am taking over the leadership of the Air Force during a very important and transitional period — a period leading to a qualitatively new state, one that will lay the foundations for the development of new capabilities. In this transition, there is only one formula for success: finding the balance between the modernization of the Bulgarian Air Force and the preservation of its existing capabilities. I will take care of the personnel, protect them, but at the same time, I will be uncompromising towards any attempt to abuse military honor and dignity," Major General Nikolai Rusev asserted.
