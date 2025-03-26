President appoints General Nikolay Rusev as Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force

By his decree, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Rumen Radev appointed Brigadier General Nikolay Rusev as the Commander of the Air Force, relieving him of his duties as the commander of the 3rd Air Base.

President Radev awarded Brigadier General Rusev the senior officer rank of Major General.

The ceremony for the inauguration of the new Air Force Commander took place in the Coat of Arms Hall of the Presidency on March 26.

The President awarded senior officer ranks to servicemen at the official ceremony.