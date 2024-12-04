President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution

President Rumen Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the changes in the basic law because of the public tension.

Speaking to students at the University of National and World Economy, where he delivered a lecture, the President said politicians should be extremely careful when initiating changes in the Constitution.

"We are now in a kind of paradoxical situation - the authors of these changes are now contesting them. Two very important things in politics are responsibility and trust. When responsibility is diluted, when there is no responsibility - this starts to destroy the foundations of democracy, the institutional foundations of the state and from there the road to chaos is very short," Radev said.

Trust in the current political model is really running out, President Rumen Radev further said.

"I expect the political parties, especially the Bulgarian Parliament, to show reason, wisdom and to stand on the height that people expect from them. I expect that Bulgarian parliamentarism will prove its vitality with important decisions," he said.

Rumen Radev noted that today is the ninth attempt of the MPs to elect a Speaker of the 51st Parliament. Did anyone ever think that we would get this far, but apparently in politics everything is possible, Radev said.

President Radev again refers changes to the Constitution to the Constitutional Court

