НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution

Trust in the current political model is running out, the Head of State further commented.

президентът радев очаква произнесе жалбата промените конституцията
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:10, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

President Rumen Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the changes in the basic law because of the public tension.

Speaking to students at the University of National and World Economy, where he delivered a lecture, the President said politicians should be extremely careful when initiating changes in the Constitution.

"We are now in a kind of paradoxical situation - the authors of these changes are now contesting them. Two very important things in politics are responsibility and trust. When responsibility is diluted, when there is no responsibility - this starts to destroy the foundations of democracy, the institutional foundations of the state and from there the road to chaos is very short," Radev said.

Trust in the current political model is really running out, President Rumen Radev further said.

"I expect the political parties, especially the Bulgarian Parliament, to show reason, wisdom and to stand on the height that people expect from them. I expect that Bulgarian parliamentarism will prove its vitality with important decisions," he said.

Rumen Radev noted that today is the ninth attempt of the MPs to elect a Speaker of the 51st Parliament. Did anyone ever think that we would get this far, but apparently in politics everything is possible, Radev said.

President Radev again refers changes to the Constitution to the Constitutional Court

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
14:16, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
13:56, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
12:48, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
 Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
12:13, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
 Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
22:26, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
 Kyustendil municipal councilors insist on faster construction of Corridor № 8
Kyustendil municipal councilors insist on faster construction of Corridor № 8
22:07, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
20:57, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Bulgaria prepares payment systems for joining the Eurozone - transfers in euro speed up
Bulgaria prepares payment systems for joining the Eurozone - transfers in euro speed up
20:52, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 "Petrohan" mounatin pass re-opened to traffic for cars
"Petrohan" mounatin pass re-opened to traffic for cars
19:36, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
19:06, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 MRF - New Beginning Leader: The time for games is over
MRF - New Beginning Leader: The time for games is over
16:37, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 07:02 мин.
 Crisis events in Bulgaria that led to a state of emergency being declared increased by 112%
Crisis events in Bulgaria that led to a state of emergency being declared increased by 112%
16:00, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
More from: Politics
Unblocking the work of the Parliament ? "BSP - United Left" with a new invitation to the other parties
Unblocking the work of the Parliament ? "BSP - United Left" with a new invitation to the other parties
Reactions of WCC-DB after the unsuccessful eighth attempt to elect Speaker of Parliament
Reactions of WCC-DB after the unsuccessful eighth attempt to elect Speaker of Parliament
For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
Топ 24
Най-четени
Заради влизането в еврозоната ускоряват разплащанията в евро
Заради влизането в еврозоната ускоряват разплащанията в евро
НА ЖИВО: Търси се председател на Народното събрание - ще успее ли деветият опит?
НА ЖИВО: Търси се председател на Народното събрание - ще успее ли...
Президентът на Южна Корея обяви военно положение
Президентът на Южна Корея обяви военно положение
Разбиха една от най-големите групи за трафик на мигранти у нас
Разбиха една от най-големите групи за трафик на мигранти у нас
"Моля ви, помогнете да намеря детето си": Търси се 17-годишно момиче от София
"Моля ви, помогнете да намеря детето си": Търси се...
Бойко Борисов: Ще подкрепим Наталия Киселова, няма да издигна Рая Назарян
Бойко Борисов: Ще подкрепим Наталия Киселова, няма да издигна Рая...
3 януари ще е неучебен за цялата страна, обяви МОН
3 януари ще е неучебен за цялата страна, обяви МОН
На 180 градуса: Южнокорейският президент ще отмени военното положение
На 180 градуса: Южнокорейският президент ще отмени военното положение
Почитаме паметта на Света Варвара
Почитаме паметта на Света Варвара
Димитър Митов няма да играе близо 2 месеца
Димитър Митов няма да играе близо 2 месеца
Папа Франциск обсъди с Виктор Орбан войната в Украйна
Папа Франциск обсъди с Виктор Орбан войната в Украйна