President Radev expressed condolences after the plane crash in South Korea
President Rumen Radev expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash in South Korea.
"Bulgaria mourns the tragic news of the plane crash in Muan. I extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and heartfelt sympathies to the people of the Republic of Korea and Thailand," the head of state wrote on X.
More from EN
Protest after 6 days without electricity: mayors and local residents blocked the road Sofia - Varna
14:06, 30.12.2024
Traffic changes in downtown Sofia for the New Year's concert, strict security measures
13:14, 30.12.2024
BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic
21:18, 27.12.2024
2024 year in review: Which are the events that Bulgarians assess as important, according to a Gallup survey
19:14, 27.12.2024
An American tourism website compares Bulgaria's ancient site of Perperikon to Peru's Machu Picchu
18:04, 27.12.2024
Snowfall will continue, great time to go skiing
17:32, 27.12.2024
Roads in the country are passable in winter conditions
16:50, 27.12.2024
Some of the most beautiful festive light displays from around the world (PHOTOS)
16:40, 27.12.2024
Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the day of Saint Stephen
16:15, 27.12.2024
The air ambulance transported a young woman in coma from Blagoevgrad to Sofia
15:31, 27.12.2024
Sofia welcomes the New Year with a light show, no fireworks
14:54, 27.12.2024
Winter conditions caused power cuts in dozens of settlements in Bulgaria
13:12, 27.12.2024
