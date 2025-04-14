БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
A Shining Example: Bulgarian Kaloyan Geshev Wins the Mental Calculations World Championships for the 4th time

A proud moment for Bulgaria—eighth-grader Kaloyan Geshev has secured his fourth world title in mental calculations, showcasing his brilliant and quick mind. The 2025 Mental Calculations World Championship Final was held entirely online, and the talented student outperformed competitors from Serbia, India, and Italy.

This is not the first time we've reported on the achievements of Kaloyan, a world champion in speed calculation.

Kaloyan Geshev, April 17, 2024:
“In just four years in this field, I’ve managed to achieve quite a lot.”

Kaloyan Geshev, October 5, 2022:
“I do everything mentally—without using fingers or soroban (abacus). The most important thing is to have a gift.”

Every time we meet Kaloyan, it’s inspiring—he’s truly one of Bulgaria’s brilliant minds. His speed, precision, and focus have once again led to global success.

Kaloyan Geshev:
“There were questions like 2 to the 45th power divided by 45 squared. Literally, up until the end, nothing was certain. My final score was 276 points. The second and third places went to participants from India with 217 and 206 points.”

At 125th Secondary School “Boyan Penev”, where Kaloyan studies, teachers and classmates are proud of his inspiring victory.

125 Boyan Penev Secondary School with Foreign Languages: “Among strong competitors, Kaloyan stood out with class, composure, and intellect far beyond his years. Congratulations, Kaloyan! You don’t just win—you inspire. We are proud of you!”

Kaloyan Geshev: "Despite success, no matter how successful a person is, the most important thing in this world is to stay good, not to be some mega pompous with your achievements. What matters most is to remain a good person, above all else.”

Kaloyan’s next goal is to win the world championship in the open age category and to set a world record for irrational square root calculations.

And we truly believe he will.

