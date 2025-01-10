President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev on January 10 expressed his deepest sympathies to the government and people of the United States in connection with the human losses and destruction in the Los Angeles area. In a social media post, he wrote:

Deepest sympathies to the government and people of the US on the loss of life and devastation in the Los Angeles area. Prayers to the victims and heartfelt respect for the vital efforts of the firefighters. In a spirit of solidarity with hope for prompt recovery. - President.bg (@PresidentOfBg) January 10, 2025

The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles are a leading topic in today's world press. The confirmed death toll from the raging wildfires, which have been burning for the fourth consecutive day in Los Angeles, has risen to 10, according to The Wall Street Journal.

At least five wildfires are burning simultaneously around the second-largest city in the U.S., destroying parts of the most populous county in America and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes, as firefighters continue their battle to contain the blazes.

