President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles

президентът изрази съболезнования жертвите пожарите района лос анджелис
Снимка: BTA/archive
от БНТ
17:00, 10.01.2025
Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev on January 10 expressed his deepest sympathies to the government and people of the United States in connection with the human losses and destruction in the Los Angeles area. In a social media post, he wrote:

The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles are a leading topic in today's world press. The confirmed death toll from the raging wildfires, which have been burning for the fourth consecutive day in Los Angeles, has risen to 10, according to The Wall Street Journal.

At least five wildfires are burning simultaneously around the second-largest city in the U.S., destroying parts of the most populous county in America and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes, as firefighters continue their battle to contain the blazes.

