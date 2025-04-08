Acting chief prosecutor submitted a request to Parliament for lifting the immunity of MP Mario Rangelov

Bulgaria's Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, on April 7 submitted to the 51st Parliament a request for lifting the immunity of MP Mario Rangelov from Democracy, Rights and Freedoms (DRF). The request is based on a proposal of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office in connection with pre-trial proceedings initiated on 4 April 2025 with the first action of the investigation being search and seizure.

The pretrial investigation concerns the period from the end of March 2024 to April 4, 2025, during which two individuals, one of whom has been a Member of Parliament in three consecutive National Assemblies, requested and accepted a bribe to exert influence over an official in the conduct and awarding of two public procurement contracts for schools in the towns of Cherven Bryag and Koynare. One of the contracts is valued at 474,685.98 BGN excluding VAT, and the other has an estimated value of 1,174,164.15 BGN excluding VAT.

Additional materials - search and seizure protocols, witness interrogation protocols, voluntary surrender protocols, material evidence, etc. - are attached to the Prosecutor General's request. The materials contain data linking Rangelov to the manipulation of public procurement contracts funded by the "Program for the Construction and Major Repair of Sports Grounds and Gymnasiums in State and Municipal Schools for the Period 2024 - 2027," which has a total value of 240,000,000 BGN.