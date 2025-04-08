President Radev to attend Delphi Economic Forum in Greece

On April 9th and 10th, President Rumen Radev will participate in the 10th edition of the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece.

The event brings together heads of state and government, as well as representatives from business and the non-governmental sector, who will discuss the prospects for sustainable development and competitiveness.

As part of his participation in the Delphi Economic Forum, President Rumen Radev will deliver a speech to the participants, meet with his Greek counterpart, President Konstantinos Tasoulas, as well as with representatives of international organisations and business leaders.