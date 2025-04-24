БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
"Myara" polls: Public Attitudes Towards the Government After the First 100 Days of the "Zhelyazkov" Cabinet

Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
A survey by the polling agency "Myara" shows that, 100 days after the current government took office, 19.2% of the public have a positive opinion of the government, while 66% have a negative one.

The data from previous months reflect the typical pattern in research practice: a gradual establishment of the usual skepticism towards the government after the initial period of trust.

Similar sentiments are observed towards the Parliament. Only 15.2% of Bulgarian adults hold a positive view, while 75.1% have a negative opinion. Data from previous waves show consistently negative levels, with minimal fluctuations.

Against this background, attitudes towards the president seem to be contrasting. 49.4% are positive and 35.4% are negative. Attitudes in this case are consistently positive with some fluctuation.

If elections were held in mid-April, GERB-UDF would receive 26.4% of the vote, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria would get 14.2%, and "Vazrazhdane" would garner 13.3%. MRF - New Beginning stands at 10.3%, and Alliance for Rights and Freedoms at 7.1%. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) would secure 6.7%, followed by There is Such a People at 6.3%, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour at 6.2%, and "Velichie" at 4.3%. Thus, the electoral landscape remains largely unchanged since the elections in the autumn of 2024. Notably, more protest-oriented parties appear to be gaining strength, while the more pragmatic ones maintain their positions.

Graphs

The data comes from the independent research programme of the polling agency "Myara". The survey was conducted face-to-face using tablets. The most recent research took place between April 3 and April 13, 2025, among 807 Bulgarian citizens over the age of 18. The maximum standard deviation is ±3.5 at 50% shares. One percent of the sample represents approximately 54,000 people.

