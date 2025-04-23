БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov's Review of the First 100 Days in Power

The government has adopted its programme, budget and has survived two votes of no confidence, the PM noted

This week marks the government's 100th day in office, during which it adopted its program and budget and withstood two votes of no confidence. This was reported by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov ahead of the Council of Ministers meeting on April 23.

“The term '100 days' should not be seen as a grace period, but rather as a moment for reflection—to assess whether the government has succeeded in defining its political capital and to gauge public perception. It is very important, when discussing the first 100 days of this government, to note that during this time the government adopted its program, its budget, and survived two votes of no confidence,” said Prime Minister Zhelyazkov.

According to him, the two votes of no confidence were directed against the government’s political objectives. He firmly stated that the cabinet is committed to the successful implementation of its program. He also addressed the ministers, urging them to adhere to the vision and governance outlined in the program.

"Communicate clearly with the public about what the priorities are, the stage of implementation, and the resources involved. Trust is built—or lost—solely through dialogue with society," Zhelyazkov emphasised

