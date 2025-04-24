Ambassadors of Japan and India to Bulgaria Expressed Condolences on the Death of Journalist Daniela Kaneva

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Посланикът на България във Вашингтон е подал оставка
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Георг Георгиев: България настоява за справедливи...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Израелската армия: Израелски танков снаряд е убил Марин...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Тръмп към Путин: Владимир, стоп!
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на...
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
"Мяра": След първите 100 дни на кабинета...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Медиците от педиатричното отделение на Пета градска...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Бащата на Сияна към Сарафов: Смъртта ѝ не е инцидент, а...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Ще се изсекат ли 240 декара гори във Варненско заради...
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.

The ambassadors of Japan and India to Bulgaria expressed their condolences following the passing of the legendary journalist from BNT, Daniela Kaneva.

H.E. Hisashi Michigami – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bulgaria:
"In the 1970s, Daniela Kaneva was the first Bulgarian correspondent sent to Japan. It can be said that she built a huge bridge between our two nations. Until last year, she tirelessly reported everything that happened between Japan and Bulgaria in the fields of culture, high technologies, visits, and meetings with significant personalities. We are extremely grateful for her contribution, and I would like to express my deepest condolences on her passing. This photo is from the Bulgarian pavilion during EXPO Osaka 1970. It was visited by the then Emperor and Empress of Japan, shortly before Mrs. Kaneva arrived as a journalist on Japanese soil. Her reports stood out for their variety of topics and accurate portrayal of the facts. She played a major role in expanding the Bulgarian people's interest and knowledge of Japan, as well as strengthening mutual understanding and friendly ties between our two nations."

"In the 1980s, Prof. Marko Semov visited Japan and later wrote his famous book “About Japan as About Japan”. I sincerely hope that this tradition will continue and that new good journalists and writers will emerge who are well-acquainted with Japan. This year, EXPO Osaka 2025 will take place, and the official guest at Bulgaria’s presentation in May will be President Rumen Radev. I hope that 55 years later, Japan and Bulgaria will once again have the opportunity to experience a new golden era in their bilateral relations."

"In 2011, Ms. Daniela Kaneva was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun – Gold and Silver Rays by the Government of Japan for her outstanding journalistic work, which paved the way between the hearts of Bulgarians and Japanese. We are geographically distant, but we have many common features – we both have a millennia-long history that we are proud of, we respect traditional values, while being strong in new technologies. It is important to preserve this common connection in the future."

H.E. Arun Sahu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Bulgaria.
"With deep sorrow, I learned of the passing of Mrs. Daniela Kaneva. Her voice and presence as a journalist touched many, especially Indians. She was one of the strongest bridges between India and Bulgaria. She will be greatly missed. On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I extend my deepest condolences to her family and pray that her soul may rest in peace."

