Foreign Minister Georgiev: Bulgaria Will Insist on Fair Compensation for Relatives of Marin Marinov, Who Was Killed in Gaza

Bulgaria will insist on fair compensation for the relatives of the Bulgarian citizen Marin Marinov, who was killed in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, in a statement regarding the information officially released today, April 24, by the Israeli side, which confirmed that the explosion in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, which killed Captain Marin Marinov, was caused by a shell fired by an Israeli tank.

"I would like to once again express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family for their profound loss," Minister Georgiev added.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister also reported that Bulgaria has received official apologies from Israel regarding the death of the Bulgarian citizen.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister categorically called for such tragedies not to be repeated and said that the protection of humanitarian workers is of paramount importance. The international community must ensure their safety and their freedom to carry out their duties in accordance with international law.