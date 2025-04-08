Minister of Interior: The new measure on the roads involving police officers in plain-clothes is yielding results.

According to Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, the new measure with the participation of police officers in plain-clothes and "Criminal Police" staff in enforcing the Road Traffic Act is yielding results.

"One of the measures, besides of course identifying dangerous road sections, is the continuous instructions from the Ministry of the Interior. This includes the placement of barrier posts on the roads in the identified dangerous sections, also mapped on the Ministry of the Interior’s interactive map. Placing such barrier posts is one thing. Secondly, road markings. Thirdly, unmarked vehicles need to be purchased and deployed on the roads. These vehicles will be used on major roads and highways to identify and control aggressive drivers, as well as truck drivers who constantly violate the Road Traffic Act," said Daniel Mitov.