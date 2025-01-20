НОВИНИ
President Radev: My relations with the new government depend on how it will defend the national interest

Снимка: BTA
от БНТ
10:27, 20.01.2025
"My relationship with the new government depends on how it defends the national interest and works to improve living conditions for Bulgarians and promote the development of our country," President Rumen Radev told journalists in Bansko, where he attended the Snowboard World Cup competitions on January 19.

"We will soon see whether the new majority and opposition will seriously address the urgent issues of society or focus on themselves and their personal relationships. If they choose the latter, the patience of the Bulgarian people may quickly run out," the President said.

Asked whether the country is getting closer to overcoming the political and institutional crisis, the President responded: "We all hope for that. Let's see how the new government operates and how the Parliament interacts with the government, as well as the atmosphere within the Parliament itself."

Source: BTA

