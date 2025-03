Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, will participate in the regular meeting of the European Council on March 20 and 21 in Brussels.

The focus of the discussions among European leaders will be the next Multiannual Financial Framework.

Heads of state and government will also discuss competitiveness, European defence and migration.

EU member state leaders will exchange views on Ukraine and the Middle East.

The EU leaders will also have a working lunch with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.