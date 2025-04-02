Prime Minister Zhelyazkov: With the first F-16 aircraft, we strengthen the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the USA

"Today, we are receiving the first of the most modern aircraft in combat aviation, after 35 years during which Bulgaria has not acquired a new combat aircraft." This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the ceremony for the reception of the first F-16 Block 70 aircraft at "Graf Ignatievo" Air Base, the government press office said on April 2.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov was adamant that the realisation of the project for the acquisition of the new fighter jets is a symbol of the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States of America.

"A partnership that began during the government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the first term of President Trump, which continues today," Rosen Zhelyazkov recalled.

In this context, the Prime Minister also highlighted the acquisition of the "Stryker" infantry fighting vehicles and the "Javelin" anti-tank missiles. According to him, the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the U.S. offers a new perspective for the Bulgarian Armed Forces.

Rosen Zhelyazkov pointed out that the new combat aircraft will provide the opportunity to develop new capabilities and capacity, as well as to build a new generation of pilots, engineers, and maintenance technicians. The Prime Minister further emphasised that this is a key element in the modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces. The F-16 Block 70 is a completely new, fourth-generation aircraft with enormous capabilities. The multi-role F-16 Block 70 is compatible with NATO systems and can perform a wide range of tasks.

photo by Council of Ministers