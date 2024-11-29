НОВИНИ
Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism

The Prosecutor's Office will actively work against radicalization and xenophobia and to prevent anti-democratic manifestations, Sarafov said

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
The Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria will continue to work actively to counter radicalisation and xenophobia and to prevent anti-democratic manifestations among the public, Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, said during a discussion on countering anti-Semitism, as reported by press office of the Prosecutor's Office on November 29. The topic was discussed during his meeting with the president of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel, and Gusty Yehoshua-Braverman, head of the Department for Organization and Relations with Israelis Abroad at the World Zionist Organization. The meeting was held at the Court House. Yaakov Hagoel and Gusty Yehoshua-Braverman are in Bulgaria at the invitation of Nikolay Galabov, Chair of the Zionist Federation in Bulgaria. On behalf of the Prosecutor's Office, Elena Karakasheva, Deputy Prosecutor General, and Vanya Stefanova, Head of the Specialized Department at the Supreme Prosecutor's Office, participated in the talks.

The representatives of the leadership of the World Zionist Organization highly appreciated the proactive role and consistent efforts of the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office in countering hate crimes. The Prosecutor General reaffirmed the institution's commitment to zero tolerance towards manifestations of anti-Semitism, intolerance and incitement to division.

"He assured that the Prosecutor's Office will continue to work actively to counter radicalisation and xenophobia and to prevent anti-democratic manifestations among the public. The need to criminalise all manifestations of anti-Semitism and hate speech, as well as to legally prohibit the holding of events such as "Lukovmarch", which are incompatible with the principles of the democratic world, was discussed. The representatives of the World Zionist Organization stressed the role of the Prosecutor's office, and specifically of Borislav Sarafov as Acting Prosecutor General, and before that as Deputy Prosecutor General, in the measures taken by the Bulgarian authorities to prevent the holding of the 'Lukovmarch' in recent years," the Prosecutor's office said in its statement.

During the meeting, appreciation was expressed for the fact that Borislav Sarafov was among the first heads of Prosecutor's offices of European Union countries who visited the State of Israel after the attacks of 7 October 2023, expressing sympathy for the victims of terrorism and support for the Israeli people.

