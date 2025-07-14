БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Nadezhda Yordanova of WCC-DB: A Vote of No Confidence Is Being Prepared for September to Propose a Real Alternative

Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
According to the MP, the decision for new elections depends on Borisov and Peevski

Nadezhda Yordanova, former Minister of Justice and current Member of Parliament from 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria' coalition (WCC-DB), commented on the planned vote of no confidence by the coalition, expected in September.

"In parliamentary life, it is the responsibility of the second-largest political force to seek and present a viable alternative to the current government. That is exactly why we take this responsibility very seriously and are preparing a vote of no confidence in September. The aim is to outline what a possible alternative government policy might look like. We are doing this to encourage a serious political debate in the plenary chamber and before the public, so that different policy options can be clearly defined."

"What we’ve been seeing in the plenary chamber over the past few months, unfortunately, is not that. What we’re witnessing is shadowboxing—political theater—and a game of political ping-pong between 'Vazrazhdane' and GERB. Let’s not delude ourselves. This series of confidence votes—coinciding with the critical period in which Bulgaria had to make a crucial national decision, namely joining the Eurozone—were orchestrated by 'Vazrazhdane,' 'Velichie,' and MECH. It was clear that these votes were never going to succeed. What they did, in fact, was strengthen the government, consolidate the governing majority, and make Delyan Peevski’s support for the government not only highly visible but also perfectly acceptable to Boyko Borissov (leader of GERB-UDF)," Yordanova stated on the programme “The Day Begins” on BNT on July 14.

PM Zhelyazkov’s Government Survives Fourth No-Confidence Vote, Opposition Is Preparing a Series of New Votes

She also commented on whether early elections may be expected:

"Time will tell. As things currently stand in Parliament, the decision on whether or not to hold new elections rests with Borissov and Peevski. Whether Borissov will have the autonomy to make that decision on his own—that’s an interesting political intrigue we’re all watching unfold in the coming months."

On the increasing tension within the ruling parties and recent corruption allegations involving mayors, Yordanova added:

"We insist that every single case—regardless of which political party is involved or who exactly is under suspicion—be investigated thoroughly, objectively, comprehensively, and as quickly as possible, with the matter being resolved in court without delay. In certain cases, particularly in Varna, we’re witnessing selective justice. The question arises as to whether the law is being applied equally to all. In the case in Varna, I would argue that it has not been applied equally. What we’re seeing is a selective effort to find a court willing to rule on a specific pre-trial detention measure. Clearly, that’s the goal—together with pressing charges based on vague allegations involving some anonymous MP. This is absolutely outrageous," Yordanova said.

