Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet has survived a fourth vote of no confidence, submitted by the “Velichie” party and supported by MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) and “Vazrazhdane”. A total of 83 MPs voted in favour, while 131 voted against.

The outcome of the vote (on July 11) came as no surprise, as basic parliamentary arithmetic ahead of the vote clearly indicated that the Zhelyazkov government would remain in power. The only difference from the previous three votes was that this time, “We Continue the Change” (WCC) supported the motion, along with one representative from Democratic Bulgaria (DB).

Just minutes after the vote, the opposition announced plans to submit three new no-confidence motions.

Despite the vote’s failure, the initiators from “Velichie” claimed success.

Ivelin Mihaylov, Chair of "Velichie": “This no-confidence vote was very important in allowing Bulgarian citizens to see the harsh reality. This was a 100% demonstration of criminal inaction by the current government.”

“Velichie” now plans to initiate a new no-confidence vote on illegal construction.

According to the Minister of Environment, the motion's sponsors failed to provide a single substantive argument against his ministry or the government as a whole.

Manol Genov, Minister of Environment and Water: “The arguments were extremely unconvincing. They demonstrated a lack of understanding of the separation of powers and their respective responsibilities. They demand the resignation of the minister, while simultaneously admitting that the blame lies with municipal authorities.”

This marked the first time that WCC MPs, and one from DB—Bozhidar Bozhanov, supported such a motion. His decision prompted the leader of “Vazrazhdane” to accuse WCC–DB of shifting geopolitical orientation.

Kostadin Kostadinov, Chair of “Vazrazhdane”: “I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Bozhanov for supporting the vote, which in his view stabilizes a government of Russian proxies. Thank you, Mr. Bozhanov, for your support of Russian proxies.”

Meanwhile, Bozhanov accused “Vazrazhdane” and GERB of collusion, just as Boyko Borissov was leaving the parliamentary chamber.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, WCC–DB: “Mr. Borissov, don’t leave—I have something for you. I wanted to hand you a folder with the resignation of Tsontcho Ganev, because it is your parliamentary group—and your signature—that determine whether you’ll keep playing ball with the Russian proxies. They hand you votes of no confidence that reinforce your government, and you protect their immunity and shield them from resignations.”

Borissov responded from the parliamentary lobby, offering his perspective:

Boyko Borissov, Chair of GERB: “As I’ve said before, WCC, ‘Vazrazhdane,’ and the pro-Russian parties are now united—that’s a fact. And as for whether the vote was successful—I know how to do the math.

I especially want to congratulate Bulgarians, because the top credit rating agencies—Standard & Poor’s, Fitch, and another one due this evening—not only upgraded Bulgaria’s credit rating, but clearly stated that Bulgaria is moving in a positive direction.

The benefits of the euro are already evident. What Mr. Bozhanov is doing inside the chamber is simply an excuse for his own party’s impotence—nothing more.”

Meanwhile, the leader of 'MRF– New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, urged the opposition to “find something else to do.”

Delyan Peevski, Chair of MRF–New Beginning: “Yet another failed vote by pro-Russian parties. In my view, it’s time they found another occupation. They are redundant in Parliament—as you can see, they offer nothing to their voters. They can’t fulfill Moscow’s orders—and they won’t.”

The opposition, however, declared they are preparing a series of new votes. Asen Vasilev, WCC–DB: “We are working toward a joint vote of no confidence, to be submitted in September. The topics will be discussed, but it will be a unified motion against the government’s harmful policies, which we see as a punitive assault on the Bulgarian people.” Kiril Veselinski, MECH: “MECH will submit a new vote of no confidence. We’re in talks with WCC, who are open to supporting it. The topic will be ‘Internal Security’, and the government will fall within weeks. There will be elections in the autumn.”



“Velichie” and “Vazrazhdane” also announced they are preparing additional no-confidence motions.