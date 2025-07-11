БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха...
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
17 години по-късно: България отново има финалист на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът: Турция е готова да предложи по-добри условия...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Желязков към Зеленски: Подкрепата на България ще продължи...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Четвъртият вот на недоверие - неуспешен
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
"Фич" и "Стандарт енд Пуърс" повишиха...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Zhelyazkov’s Government Survives Fourth No-Confidence Vote, Opposition Is Preparing a Series of New Votes

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
EN
Запази

This time "We Continue the Change" supported the vote and one vote was given by "Democratic Bulgaria"

кабинетът желязков оцеля четвъртия вот недоверие опозицията готви серии вотове обзор
Снимка: БТА

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet has survived a fourth vote of no confidence, submitted by the “Velichie” party and supported by MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) and “Vazrazhdane”. A total of 83 MPs voted in favour, while 131 voted against.

The outcome of the vote (on July 11) came as no surprise, as basic parliamentary arithmetic ahead of the vote clearly indicated that the Zhelyazkov government would remain in power. The only difference from the previous three votes was that this time, “We Continue the Change” (WCC) supported the motion, along with one representative from Democratic Bulgaria (DB).

Just minutes after the vote, the opposition announced plans to submit three new no-confidence motions.

Despite the vote’s failure, the initiators from “Velichie” claimed success.

Ivelin Mihaylov, Chair of "Velichie":

“This no-confidence vote was very important in allowing Bulgarian citizens to see the harsh reality. This was a 100% demonstration of criminal inaction by the current government.”

“Velichie” now plans to initiate a new no-confidence vote on illegal construction.

According to the Minister of Environment, the motion's sponsors failed to provide a single substantive argument against his ministry or the government as a whole.

Manol Genov, Minister of Environment and Water:

“The arguments were extremely unconvincing. They demonstrated a lack of understanding of the separation of powers and their respective responsibilities. They demand the resignation of the minister, while simultaneously admitting that the blame lies with municipal authorities.”

This marked the first time that WCC MPs, and one from DB—Bozhidar Bozhanov, supported such a motion. His decision prompted the leader of “Vazrazhdane” to accuse WCC–DB of shifting geopolitical orientation.

Kostadin Kostadinov, Chair of “Vazrazhdane”:

“I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Bozhanov for supporting the vote, which in his view stabilizes a government of Russian proxies. Thank you, Mr. Bozhanov, for your support of Russian proxies.”

Meanwhile, Bozhanov accused “Vazrazhdane” and GERB of collusion, just as Boyko Borissov was leaving the parliamentary chamber.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, WCC–DB:

“Mr. Borissov, don’t leave—I have something for you. I wanted to hand you a folder with the resignation of Tsontcho Ganev, because it is your parliamentary group—and your signature—that determine whether you’ll keep playing ball with the Russian proxies. They hand you votes of no confidence that reinforce your government, and you protect their immunity and shield them from resignations.”

Borissov responded from the parliamentary lobby, offering his perspective:

Boyko Borissov, Chair of GERB:

“As I’ve said before, WCC, ‘Vazrazhdane,’ and the pro-Russian parties are now united—that’s a fact. And as for whether the vote was successful—I know how to do the math.
I especially want to congratulate Bulgarians, because the top credit rating agencies—Standard & Poor’s, Fitch, and another one due this evening—not only upgraded Bulgaria’s credit rating, but clearly stated that Bulgaria is moving in a positive direction.
The benefits of the euro are already evident. What Mr. Bozhanov is doing inside the chamber is simply an excuse for his own party’s impotence—nothing more.”

Meanwhile, the leader of 'MRF– New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, urged the opposition to “find something else to do.”

Delyan Peevski, Chair of MRF–New Beginning:

“Yet another failed vote by pro-Russian parties. In my view, it’s time they found another occupation. They are redundant in Parliament—as you can see, they offer nothing to their voters. They can’t fulfill Moscow’s orders—and they won’t.”
The opposition, however, declared they are preparing a series of new votes.

Asen Vasilev, WCC–DB:

“We are working toward a joint vote of no confidence, to be submitted in September. The topics will be discussed, but it will be a unified motion against the government’s harmful policies, which we see as a punitive assault on the Bulgarian people.”

Kiril Veselinski, MECH:

“MECH will submit a new vote of no confidence. We’re in talks with WCC, who are open to supporting it. The topic will be ‘Internal Security’, and the government will fall within weeks. There will be elections in the autumn.”


“Velichie” and “Vazrazhdane” also announced they are preparing additional no-confidence motions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
1
Две нули между Левски и Апоел след дуела в София
БГ абсурди: С джапанки и сандали на Седемте рилски езера?
2
БГ абсурди: С джапанки и сандали на Седемте рилски езера?
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?
4
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите от кръвната проба
5
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите...
Заради отмъщение: 55-годишен мъж блъсна умишлено с автомобил племенника си край Несебър
6
Заради отмъщение: 55-годишен мъж блъсна умишлено с автомобил...

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
2
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
3
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
4
Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Съдът наложи "задържане под стража" на Антон Илиев, обвинен в убийството на Мариян от Кула
6
Съдът наложи "задържане под стража" на Антон Илиев,...

More from: Politics

PM Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine Will Continue During Post-War Reconstruction
PM Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine Will Continue During Post-War Reconstruction
"Velichie" to Propose New No-Confidence Vote Over Illegal Construction, Calling It a "Threat to National Security" "Velichie" to Propose New No-Confidence Vote Over Illegal Construction, Calling It a "Threat to National Security"
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Procedure Begins to Select Financing Institution for Vertical Gas Corridor, Says Energy Minister Procedure Begins to Select Financing Institution for Vertical Gas Corridor, Says Energy Minister
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
President Radev: Turkey Is Ready to Offer Better Terms on the 'Botas' Deal, but Political Will Is Needed on Our Side President Radev: Turkey Is Ready to Offer Better Terms on the 'Botas' Deal, but Political Will Is Needed on Our Side
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
Cabinet Survives Fourth Vote of No Confidence Cabinet Survives Fourth Vote of No Confidence
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Issues Strong Response to the Republic of North Macedonia Over the Summoning of the Bulgarian Ambassador in Skopje Ministry of Foreign Affairs Issues Strong Response to the Republic of North Macedonia Over the Summoning of the Bulgarian Ambassador in Skopje
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Неназован депутат се появи в обвинението срещу кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев, съобщи адвокатът му
Неназован депутат се появи в обвинението срещу кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Общество
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при четвъртия вот на недоверие, опозицията готви серии от нови вотове (ОБЗОР) Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при четвъртия вот на недоверие, опозицията готви серии от нови вотове (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
У нас
Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите от кръвната проба Съдът остави в ареста попфолк певицата Дебора, излязоха резултатите от кръвната проба
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Тапи на няколко места по АМ "Тракия" в посока Бургас заради катастрофи (СНИМКИ) Тапи на няколко места по АМ "Тракия" в посока Бургас заради катастрофи (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Юни 2025: Най-смъртоносният месец за цивилните украинци
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Президентът: Турция е готова да предложи по-добри условия за...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Росен Желязков от Рим: Всеки вот трябва да се разглежда...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
По света
Добро сърце: Пепа с церебрална парализа, която помага на други хора...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ