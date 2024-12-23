НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plant is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied

приключи ремонтът павец чаира приложено иновативно решение турбините
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:35, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The repair of the second hydro unit at the "Chaira" Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant has been completed, with the implementation of a specially developed innovative solution for modifying the turbine section, the Ministry of Energy said on December 22.

On December 23, caretaker Minister of Energy, Vladislav Malinov, will inspect the facility on site. Caretakerv Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, is also expected to attend.

The repair of the unit included the rehabilitation and installation of the generator stator and turbine, and the entire hydro unit was assembled in early November. Once the tests and trials are successfully completed, the facility is expected to be commissioned at the beginning of 2025. The same method will be used to restore Hydro Unit 3. For the other two units—Units 1 and 4—National Electricity Company (NEC) has announced a procedure for their full replacement, which will ensure the long-term sustainable operation of the pumped-storage hydroelectric plant. Upon being integrated into the national energy system, "Chaira" will provide balance to the country's electricity grid.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

The decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership was published in the EU Official Journal
The decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership was published in the EU Official Journal
17:48, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Energy Minister hopes that by 2026, two more repaired units at Chaira Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant will be operational
Energy Minister hopes that by 2026, two more repaired units at Chaira Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant will be operational
16:55, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
 Caretaker PM Glavchev: The road to the euro area remains open without any obstacles
Caretaker PM Glavchev: The road to the euro area remains open without any obstacles
15:35, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
 EC notifies Bulgaria: Investigation into agreements with "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, no violations found
EC notifies Bulgaria: Investigation into agreements with "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, no violations found
13:47, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Delyan Peevski: Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)
Delyan Peevski: Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)
13:30, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
13:13, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow during the night and tomorrow
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow during the night and tomorrow
19:54, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
 Bulgarian authorities prevented smuggling of 90,000 cigarettes at Lesovo border crossing
Bulgarian authorities prevented smuggling of 90,000 cigarettes at Lesovo border crossing
19:09, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 President Radev held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Sofia
President Radev held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Sofia
18:17, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 09:22 мин.
 The outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Kardzhali region has been eradicated
The outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Kardzhali region has been eradicated
17:15, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 An avalanche in Pirin buried people, one died
An avalanche in Pirin buried people, one died
16:59, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Ski season in Vitosha mountain near Sofia opens on 26 December
Ski season in Vitosha mountain near Sofia opens on 26 December
16:41, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
More from: Economy
Energy Minister hopes that by 2026, two more repaired units at Chaira Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant will be operational
Energy Minister hopes that by 2026, two more repaired units at Chaira Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant will be operational
EC notifies Bulgaria: Investigation into agreements with "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, no violations found
EC notifies Bulgaria: Investigation into agreements with "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, no violations found
Traffic on the 'Danube Bridge' near Ruse temporarily restored
Traffic on the 'Danube Bridge' near Ruse temporarily restored
Taxi drivers stage new protest against increase in the price of compulsory third party liability insurance
Taxi drivers stage new protest against increase in the price of compulsory third party liability insurance
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a contract with Westinghouse
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a contract with Westinghouse
Tomorrow, Dec. 20: Bus services on 26 routes of Sofia public transport will not operate
Tomorrow, Dec. 20: Bus services on 26 routes of Sofia public transport will not operate
Топ 24
Най-четени
Приключи ремонтът на ПАВЕЦ "Чаира": Приложено е иновативно решение за турбините
Приключи ремонтът на ПАВЕЦ "Чаира": Приложено е...
Къде кучето на изчезналия Ники заведе майка му?
Къде кучето на изчезналия Ники заведе майка му?
Собственици на имот на "Тодор Каблешков" блокираха пускането на най-новата част на булеварда
Собственици на имот на "Тодор Каблешков" блокираха...
Заради влизането в сухопътния Шенген: Реорганизират спешно граничните пунктове с Гърция
Заради влизането в сухопътния Шенген: Реорганизират спешно...
Дъжд и сняг в празничните дни - жълт код за поледици в 13 области утре
Дъжд и сняг в празничните дни - жълт код за поледици в 13 области утре
Откриха кучето на изчезналия Ники от Конаре, но от момчето няма следа
Откриха кучето на изчезналия Ники от Конаре, но от момчето няма следа
Жълт код за валежи от дъжд и сняг
Жълт код за валежи от дъжд и сняг
Петима души, сред които две деца, са обгазени при пожар в блок в столичния кв. "Овча купел"
Петима души, сред които две деца, са обгазени при пожар в блок в...
Джевдет Чакъров определи днешния форум на "ДПС - Ново начало" като нелегитимен
Джевдет Чакъров определи днешния форум на "ДПС - Ново...
Прокуратурата призовава пострадалите от пирамидата BETL да ѝ пишат на имейл
Прокуратурата призовава пострадалите от пирамидата BETL да ѝ пишат на имейл
Монца и Алесандро Неста се разделят
Монца и Алесандро Неста се разделят