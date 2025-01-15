Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says

The repair work on the Danube Bridge at Ruse, which began on July 10 last year, is proceeding according to schedule. Workers are dismantling the guardrail systems, light poles, and pedestrian railings on the lane heading towards Romania along a 400-metre section of the facility. Traffic is moving in both directions on the newly renovated lane towards Bulgaria, the Road Infrastructure Agency said on January 15.

New reinforced concrete road panels are also being constructed. Each panel weighs 5.6 tonnes and measures 2.48 metres by 4.4 metres. Last week, eight panels were produced, bringing the total to 274 since the start of the construction and assembly works.

The Road Agency reminds that the major repairs of the Danube Bridge are being carried out without stopping traffic. Work on the site is carried out daily during daylight hours, depending on weather conditions.

During the execution of the construction works on the facility, the maximum permissible width of passing vehicles is 2.55 m and the total mass is up to 60 tonnes. Oversized vehicles are not allowed. Separately, in the section where the work is being carried out, the passing width is reduced due to the placement of reinforced concrete barriers.

The RIA urges motorists to observe the permissible vehicle dimensions and to respect the imposed speed limit of 20 km/h.

