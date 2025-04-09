БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
След смъртта на Сияна - оставки в АПИ
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Отговорът: ЕК гласува 25% мита върху американски стоки
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Тирът, убил Сияна, се е движил с превишена скорост
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Ученик падна от прозорец на столична гимназия
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Регионалният министър поиска освобождаването на ръководни...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.

Rules for use of drones are being tightened, there will be penalties for violators

Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
договор доставка електрически мотрисни влака беше подписан министерския съвет

The government on April 9 approved amendments to the Civil Aviation Act, which strengthen the control over the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). The changes include a legal ban on drone flights without permission in restricted or prohibited zones, including the protected airspace around civil airports. The amendments also define the procedures for forced landing or removal of drones that violate these regulations, as reported by the government press centre.

The goal is to ensure safety and security in the operation of drones and to prevent unauthorised entry into restricted areas at Bulgarian airports.

An amendment to the Criminal Code introduces mechanisms for holding individuals criminally liable for operating unmanned aerial vehicles without the necessary authorisation.

President Rumen Radev: Tariffs are shaking the markets, Europe should respond with unity
President Rumen Radev: Tariffs are shaking the markets, Europe should respond with unity
Truck driver who caused the accident in which 12-year-old Siyana died was driving at excessive speed
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Restaurant owners demand 9% VAT at a protest in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
A 96-year-old woman in Plovdiv threw 13,000 BGN in cash from her balcony after falling victim to phone scam
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Serious criminal incident in Sofia - body of a man was found in a basement full of water
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
BNB approves the revised graphic designs for the Bulgarian national side of the euro coins
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Product image
