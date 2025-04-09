Rules for use of drones are being tightened, there will be penalties for violators

The government on April 9 approved amendments to the Civil Aviation Act, which strengthen the control over the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). The changes include a legal ban on drone flights without permission in restricted or prohibited zones, including the protected airspace around civil airports. The amendments also define the procedures for forced landing or removal of drones that violate these regulations, as reported by the government press centre.

The goal is to ensure safety and security in the operation of drones and to prevent unauthorised entry into restricted areas at Bulgarian airports.

An amendment to the Criminal Code introduces mechanisms for holding individuals criminally liable for operating unmanned aerial vehicles without the necessary authorisation.