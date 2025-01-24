Search underway for two people after gas explosion in a house in Bankya

Two people, a man and a woman, are being sought following an explosion in Bankya, reported Commissioner Nikolay Pârvanov from the Sofia Directorate of "Fire Safety and Population Protection". According to initial information, a gas boiler exploded in a private home in Bakya on January 24.

"At this time, we have no information about any casualties, but due to the ongoing safety operation, we cannot rule out finding victims," said the Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, Lyubomir Nikolov.

Fire is still smouldering under the rubble of the house. Five fire fighting teams and ambulances arrived at the scene.

A representative of the gas supply company, "Overgas," explained that the explosion likely originated from a gas leak in the house.

The gas supply in the area was shut off, it was not toxic. Some of the properties near the blast have damage but are not in danger of being destroyed. There is also no threat of environmental contamination.

The police have secured the area, no members of the public are being allowed through.

