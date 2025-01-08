Sofia Airport introduces a new traffic and parking organisation from January 9

Sofia Airport is introducing a new traffic and parking system starting tomorrow, January 9, aimed at eliminating congestion and illegal parking in front of Terminal 2. Barriers will regulate access, and special systems will register vehicle number plates to enforce control.

In addition to access control barriers, Sofia Airport is also introducing a new concept called the "Kiss & Ride" zone, designed for quick goodbyes or pick-ups.

Radoslav Todorov, Head of the Parking Department, explained: "Anyone who takes a ticket will have 10 free minutes to use the 'Kiss & Ride' zone for dropping off or picking up passengers."

If the time limit is exceeded, a charge will be applied, with the minimum fee being 10 BGN. The minimum time between two free entries is one hour. For people with disabilities, the free stay is extended to 30 minutes.

Radoslav Todorov further detailed the process: "A vehicle with a disability sticker can stay for a bit longer than 15 minutes, and when exiting the zone, the driver presents the sticker. It is checked to ensure the plate numbers match, and the sticker is scanned using a special device, granting an additional 20 free minutes to leave the zone without a fee."

Three renovated parking areas will also be available: standard, short-term, and economical. When using any of these, in addition to the initial 10 free minutes, drivers will get an extra 15 minutes upon entering the respective parking lot and another 10 minutes for exiting through the barrier.

