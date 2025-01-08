НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Централна емисия "По света и у нас"

Sofia Airport introduces a new traffic and parking organisation from January 9

летище софия въвежда нова организация движение паркиране
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:30, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Sofia Airport is introducing a new traffic and parking system starting tomorrow, January 9, aimed at eliminating congestion and illegal parking in front of Terminal 2. Barriers will regulate access, and special systems will register vehicle number plates to enforce control.

In addition to access control barriers, Sofia Airport is also introducing a new concept called the "Kiss & Ride" zone, designed for quick goodbyes or pick-ups.

Radoslav Todorov, Head of the Parking Department, explained: "Anyone who takes a ticket will have 10 free minutes to use the 'Kiss & Ride' zone for dropping off or picking up passengers."

If the time limit is exceeded, a charge will be applied, with the minimum fee being 10 BGN. The minimum time between two free entries is one hour. For people with disabilities, the free stay is extended to 30 minutes.

Radoslav Todorov further detailed the process: "A vehicle with a disability sticker can stay for a bit longer than 15 minutes, and when exiting the zone, the driver presents the sticker. It is checked to ensure the plate numbers match, and the sticker is scanned using a special device, granting an additional 20 free minutes to leave the zone without a fee."

Three renovated parking areas will also be available: standard, short-term, and economical. When using any of these, in addition to the initial 10 free minutes, drivers will get an extra 15 minutes upon entering the respective parking lot and another 10 minutes for exiting through the barrier.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

"Justice for All" resumed its protests against Borislav Sarafov's likely election for Chief Prosecutor
"Justice for All" resumed its protests against Borislav Sarafov's likely election for Chief Prosecutor
19:14, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Sofia Municipality introduces temporary green ticket for public transport and free buffer parking to combat air pollution
Sofia Municipality introduces temporary green ticket for public transport and free buffer parking to combat air pollution
17:06, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
 What measures is the government taking against the distribution of vapes with dope and laughing gas ?
What measures is the government taking against the distribution of vapes with dope and laughing gas ?
16:04, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles
Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture has requested assurances regarding the safety of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure amid the fire in Los Angeles
15:04, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Bulgaria celebrates Babinden (Midwives' Day)
Bulgaria celebrates Babinden (Midwives' Day)
14:54, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
 Sports journalist Petar Vassilev - Petela passed away
Sports journalist Petar Vassilev - Petela passed away
14:49, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 Resumption of work of Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant is a priority, Minister of Energy says
Resumption of work of Chaira Pumped-Storage Hydropower Plant is a priority, Minister of Energy says
14:10, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
13:20, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Bulgaria could be a key transit hub on the energy map of Europe
Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP: Bulgaria could be a key transit hub on the energy map of Europe
21:10, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Budget Committee in Parliament approved budget extension law
Budget Committee in Parliament approved budget extension law
19:23, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
 Budget Committee voted against extending reduced VAT rate for bread
Budget Committee voted against extending reduced VAT rate for bread
18:36, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 Bread price hike: Will other bakery products go up in price?
Bread price hike: Will other bakery products go up in price?
18:15, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
"Justice for All" resumed its protests against Borislav Sarafov's likely election for Chief Prosecutor
"Justice for All" resumed its protests against Borislav Sarafov's likely election for Chief Prosecutor
Sofia Municipality introduces temporary green ticket for public transport and free buffer parking to combat air pollution
Sofia Municipality introduces temporary green ticket for public transport and free buffer parking to combat air pollution
What measures is the government taking against the distribution of vapes with dope and laughing gas ?
What measures is the government taking against the distribution of vapes with dope and laughing gas ?
Bulgaria celebrates Babinden (Midwives' Day)
Bulgaria celebrates Babinden (Midwives' Day)
Sports journalist Petar Vassilev - Petela passed away
Sports journalist Petar Vassilev - Petela passed away
Measures against air pollution: Schools and kindergartens in Sofia advised to reduce outdoor physical activity
Measures against air pollution: Schools and kindergartens in Sofia advised to reduce outdoor physical activity
Топ 24
Най-четени
Почина спортният журналист Петър Василев - Петела
Почина спортният журналист Петър Василев - Петела
ГЕРБ-СДС: Преговорите за правителство продължават без "Демократична България"
ГЕРБ-СДС: Преговорите за правителство продължават без...
Напусна ни един от доайените на спортната журналистика в БНТ Петър Василев - Петела
Напусна ни един от доайените на спортната журналистика в БНТ Петър...
Смъртните случаи с мигранти в Странджа: Френски доброволец с ужасяващ разказ пред БНТ
Смъртните случаи с мигранти в Странджа: Френски доброволец с...
Мръсен въздух в София - общината излезе с препоръки към училища и детски градини
Мръсен въздух в София - общината излезе с препоръки към училища и...
Пожарът в Лос Анджелис: Министерството на културата поиска гаранции за сигурността на Панагюрското златно съкровище
Пожарът в Лос Анджелис: Министерството на културата поиска гаранции...
Съдът в Солун осъди виновните за смъртта на българина Тоско Бозаджийски
Съдът в Солун осъди виновните за смъртта на българина Тоско...
Дания, Панама и Канада отхвърлят идеите на Тръмп за придобиване на нови територии
Дания, Панама и Канада отхвърлят идеите на Тръмп за придобиване на...
Почина композиторът Александър Савелиев, който пострада при взрив на газова бутилка
Почина композиторът Александър Савелиев, който пострада при взрив...
Йоана Константинова се класира за полуфиналите на двойки на турнир в Индия
Йоана Константинова се класира за полуфиналите на двойки на турнир в Индия
От "Правосъдие за всеки" подновяват протестите срещу избора на Сарафов за главен прокурор
От "Правосъдие за всеки" подновяват протестите срещу избора на Сарафов за главен прокурор