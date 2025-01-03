Sofia Airport introduces new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2

A new traffic management system will be introduced at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport starting from January 9, 2025, according to a press release from the airport.

The system, based on best European practices, aims to improve traffic flow, safety, and service quality for passengers and visitors. It will also help prevent illegal parking and congestion, while offering flexible and convenient parking solutions.

"Sofia Connect" is working to provide travellers with a more secure, convenient, and well-organized experience at Terminal 2. The implementation of a controlled access system is a crucial step in transforming Sofia Airport into a modern European airport. It is modeled after the highest European standards and successful examples from airports like Munich, Amsterdam, and Rome, which have proven the effectiveness of such traffic organization," said Jesús Caballero, CEO of "Sofia Connect."

Starting January 9, 2025, anyone traveling to Terminal 2 by car will pass through barriers that register vehicle numner plates.

The new system will also introduce the concept of a "Kiss & Ride" (Hug Zone), an area specifically designed for short free stays where car drivers can drop off or pick up passengers without obstructing traffic. In the "Kiss & Ride" zone, drivers will have 10 minutes of free parking in front of the terminal building to drop off or pick up passengers. The minimum time between two free entries is 60 minutes.

Those who exceed the free parking time will be charged as follows:

11 to 30 minutes - BGN 10.

31 to 59 minutes - 15 BGN.

every additional hour after - BGN 20.

An extended free stay of up to 30 minutes is provided for disabled vehicles. Shuttle buses will be entitled to 30 minutes free stay in the Kiss & Ride area and adjacent P8 car park this winter season until the end of March 2025. The minimum time between two free entries is 60 minutes.

For vehicles transporting individuals with disabilities, the free stay will be extended to 30 minutes. Tourist buses during the winter season, until the end of March 2025, will be allowed 30 minutes of free parking in the "Kiss & Ride" zone and at Parking P8, located nearby. The minimum time between two free entries is 60 minutes.

Bus drivers who exceed the free stay time will be charged as follows:

31 to 59 minutes - £30.

every aditonal hour - BGN 40.

More information about the "Kiss & Ride" zone is available on Sofia Airport's website and in a specially created informational video. Public transportation will have unlimited free access to Terminal 2.

Parking in the "Kiss & Ride" zone or on the streets around Terminal 2 is prohibited. For all passengers and visitors, Sofia Airport offers three parking lots with different pricing options, suitable for longer stays.

