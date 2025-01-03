НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Sofia Airport introduces new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2

The new system includes "Kiss & Ride" zone specifically designed for short stays without charge

въвежда нова организация достъп престой терминал летище софия януари
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:56, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A new traffic management system will be introduced at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport starting from January 9, 2025, according to a press release from the airport.

The system, based on best European practices, aims to improve traffic flow, safety, and service quality for passengers and visitors. It will also help prevent illegal parking and congestion, while offering flexible and convenient parking solutions.

"Sofia Connect" is working to provide travellers with a more secure, convenient, and well-organized experience at Terminal 2. The implementation of a controlled access system is a crucial step in transforming Sofia Airport into a modern European airport. It is modeled after the highest European standards and successful examples from airports like Munich, Amsterdam, and Rome, which have proven the effectiveness of such traffic organization," said Jesús Caballero, CEO of "Sofia Connect."

Starting January 9, 2025, anyone traveling to Terminal 2 by car will pass through barriers that register vehicle numner plates.

The new system will also introduce the concept of a "Kiss & Ride" (Hug Zone), an area specifically designed for short free stays where car drivers can drop off or pick up passengers without obstructing traffic. In the "Kiss & Ride" zone, drivers will have 10 minutes of free parking in front of the terminal building to drop off or pick up passengers. The minimum time between two free entries is 60 minutes.

Those who exceed the free parking time will be charged as follows:

  • 11 to 30 minutes - BGN 10.
  • 31 to 59 minutes - 15 BGN.
  • every additional hour after - BGN 20.

An extended free stay of up to 30 minutes is provided for disabled vehicles. Shuttle buses will be entitled to 30 minutes free stay in the Kiss & Ride area and adjacent P8 car park this winter season until the end of March 2025. The minimum time between two free entries is 60 minutes.

For vehicles transporting individuals with disabilities, the free stay will be extended to 30 minutes. Tourist buses during the winter season, until the end of March 2025, will be allowed 30 minutes of free parking in the "Kiss & Ride" zone and at Parking P8, located nearby. The minimum time between two free entries is 60 minutes.

Bus drivers who exceed the free stay time will be charged as follows:

  • 31 to 59 minutes - £30.
  • every aditonal hour - BGN 40.

More information about the "Kiss & Ride" zone is available on Sofia Airport's website and in a specially created informational video. Public transportation will have unlimited free access to Terminal 2.

Parking in the "Kiss & Ride" zone or on the streets around Terminal 2 is prohibited. For all passengers and visitors, Sofia Airport offers three parking lots with different pricing options, suitable for longer stays.

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
    Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
    16:06, 03.01.2025
    Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
     The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
    The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
    15:11, 03.01.2025
    Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
     Is the fireworks or the cold the cause of death of hundreds of bramblings near Koprivshtitsa?
    Is the fireworks or the cold the cause of death of hundreds of bramblings near Koprivshtitsa?
    13:55, 03.01.2025
    Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
     Mountain Rescue Service warn of increased avalanche risk
    Mountain Rescue Service warn of increased avalanche risk
    13:35, 03.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
     Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
    Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
    13:13, 03.01.2025
    Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
     Three children abandoned by migrant smugglers lost their lives in Strandzha, NGO alerts
    Three children abandoned by migrant smugglers lost their lives in Strandzha, NGO alerts
    20:34, 02.01.2025
    Чете се за: 07:45 мин.
     Ministry of Finance: 2024 budget will end with 3% deficit
    Ministry of Finance: 2024 budget will end with 3% deficit
    19:34, 02.01.2025
    Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
     GERB-UDF, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People" discussed a governance agreement
    GERB-UDF, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People" discussed a governance agreement
    19:12, 02.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
     New prices for water and sewerage services in the country - where will customers pay the highest price
    New prices for water and sewerage services in the country - where will customers pay the highest price
    18:55, 02.01.2025
    Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
     VAT on bread, flour and restaurant services in Bulgaria restored to 20%
    VAT on bread, flour and restaurant services in Bulgaria restored to 20%
    18:48, 02.01.2025
    Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
     Bulgaria's minimum monthly wage increases to BGN 1,077
    Bulgaria's minimum monthly wage increases to BGN 1,077
    18:32, 02.01.2025
    Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
     Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station
    Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station
    16:40, 02.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
    More from: Bulgaria
    Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
    Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
    Is the fireworks or the cold the cause of death of hundreds of bramblings near Koprivshtitsa?
    Is the fireworks or the cold the cause of death of hundreds of bramblings near Koprivshtitsa?
    Mountain Rescue Service warn of increased avalanche risk
    Mountain Rescue Service warn of increased avalanche risk
    Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
    Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)
    Three children abandoned by migrant smugglers lost their lives in Strandzha, NGO alerts
    Three children abandoned by migrant smugglers lost their lives in Strandzha, NGO alerts
    New prices for water and sewerage services in the country - where will customers pay the highest price
    New prices for water and sewerage services in the country - where will customers pay the highest price
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари по БНТ 1
    Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари...
    Гледайте "Българските успехи през 2024 г." по БНТ 3
    Гледайте "Българските успехи през 2024 г." по БНТ 3
    Григор Димитров достигна до полуфиналите в Бризбейн след бърз успех
    Григор Димитров достигна до полуфиналите в Бризбейн след бърз успех
    Вижте кои са най-предпочитаните имена за новородените за 2024 година
    Вижте кои са най-предпочитаните имена за новородените за 2024 година
    Броят на загиналите птици в Копривщица скочи до 1000, според експерти обаче са много повече
    Броят на загиналите птици в Копривщица скочи до 1000, според...
    Олимпийският шампион Карлос Насар стана свидетел на бой между две жени на АМ "Струма"
    Олимпийският шампион Карлос Насар стана свидетел на бой между две...
    Мъж нахлу в Центъра за спешна помощ в София и преби дежурния охранител
    Мъж нахлу в Центъра за спешна помощ в София и преби дежурния охранител
    Зарята или студът е причината за смъртта на стотици пойни птици от защитен вид край Копривщица?
    Зарята или студът е причината за смъртта на стотици пойни птици от...
    Заложническа криза във Франция: Затворник взе за заложници петима души в град Арл
    Заложническа криза във Франция: Затворник взе за заложници петима...
    Хосеп Гуардиола не знае дали Манчестър Сити ще привлича нови играчи през януари
    Хосеп Гуардиола не знае дали Манчестър Сити ще привлича нови играчи през януари
    Веселин Стоянов: Бюджетът на Локомотив София е достатъчен за нормалното функциониране
    Веселин Стоянов: Бюджетът на Локомотив София е достатъчен за нормалното функциониране