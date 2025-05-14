БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Sofia Underground Will Continue Operating According to Schedule Despite Transport Strike

A total of 271,622 passengers used the underground until 15:00 today.

столичното метро спира движи график
Снимка: БТА

The Sofia Metro will not stop running and will continue to run on schedule. This is assured by Metropolitan.

The underground in Sofia will not stop and will continue to operate according to schedule, the municipal company “Metropoliten” announced on May 14.

In contrast, above-ground public transport in Sofia will not be running after 12:00 PM due to a protest, as confirmed by trade union representatives.

“Metropoliten” EAD informed the public via its official Facebook page that the underground will be running without interruption on May 14, 2025, and will follow the regular schedule in the coming days.

Today, until 4:30 PM, the trains will run with an interval of less than 4:30 minutes in the section MS "Slivnitsa" - MS "Mladost 1" and less than 9 minutes in the sections MS "Mladost 1" - MS "Business Park" and MS "Mladost 1" - MS "Sofia Airport".

On Line M2, the interval will remain under 9 minutes until 4:30 PM
On Line M3, trains will run at intervals of less than 6 minutes until 4:30 PM

A total of 271,622 passengers used the Sofia metro system today by 3:00 PM, according to data released by the municipal company “Metropolitan” EAD. This represents an increase of 8,908 passengers compared to yesterday, and 11,542 more than on April 9, 2025.

During peak hours between 8:00 and 9:00 AM today, May 14, the metro transported 50,760 passengers, which is 1,376 fewer than the same time yesterday—a difference likely due to today being a non-school day. In the 1:00–2:00 PM interval, the number of passengers was 29,471, up by 2,247 compared to yesterday.

The operational situation across the Sofia metro remains calm and stable, the company further reported. In response to the increased demand, four additional trains were deployed today on lines 1, 2, and 4, along with two additional trains on line 3. Train intervals have also been reduced across all metro lines to ensure more frequent service.

photo by BTA

