Spokesperson for the Bulgarian Delegation to NATO: There Was No Hacker Attack, No Information Leak

The spokesperson for the Bulgarian delegation to NATO in Brussels, Vesela Atseva, told BNT that there had been no cyberattack against the delegation, nor any leak of sensitive information.

Earlier today, MP Ivaylo Mirchev of the PP-DB coalition published a post on social media claiming that the Bulgarian representation at NATO had fallen victim to a cyberattack, allegedly involving the leakage of sensitive information.

According to the MP, the alleged source of the attack was Russia.

“Since Bulgarian institutions have remained silent on the issue since April 2025, I submitted inquiries to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the State Agency for National Security (SANS). The concerning aspects include the fact that sensitive information was leaked, and that we were notified of the breach by NATO, rather than by those responsible for our cybersecurity. Further cause for concern is the lack of any evidence of an analysis being prepared regarding the incident. The Ministry of Defence was informed one month after the attack during a meeting of the Cybersecurity Council, and it appears that SANS is not actively working on the matter. According to unofficial information, instead of SANS, ‘Information Services’ was activated — a move that suggests more of an attempt to cover up traces than to investigate and identify the source of the attack,” Mirchev further wrote.