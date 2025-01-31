НОВИНИ
Taxi drivers stage a protest in front of Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport (photos)

Снимка: BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:46, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Taxi drivers on January 31 gathered at a protest in front of Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport against the new traffic organisation, which came into force on 9 January. T The drivers blocked the entrance and exit to the terminal, stating that they would remain there until 10:00 PM today if their demands were not heard.

Representatives of the taxi industry expressed their dissatisfaction with the new requirement, which mandates a payment for every subsequent entry of a vehicle within 60 minutes of the first enrty. According to them, this hinders their ability to work.

Since January 9, every traveler who wishes to reach Terminal 2 by car must pass through barrier systems that register the vehicle’s license plate numbers. The new system also introduces the concept of a "Kiss and Ride Zone" – an area specifically designed for short free stays where drivers can drop off or pick up passengers without blocking traffic. In this zone, drivers will have 10 minutes of free parking in front of the terminal building to drop off or pick up passengers. The minimum time between two free entries is 60 minutes, Sofia Airport informed.

Images by Svetozar Kostadinov, BNT

Due to the expected protests, the airport issued a recommendation for passengers to avoid using car transport to the terminal and to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

