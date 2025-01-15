The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash

The private rail carrier "Pimk," owner of one of the trains involved in the collision of the freight trains near Sofia, claims that the train of the Bulgarian state railway company, BDZ, departed at a red traffic light signal, according to Iliyan Filipov, owner of "Pimk," who spoke to BNT.

Two people have died, and six others have been injured after two freight trains collided head-on between the stations of Kremikovtsi and Svetovrachene near Lokorsko on January 15.

According to information from Ilian Filipov, the people who died in the serious accident were BDZ employees. He is astonished that the collision prevention system of the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) did not activate. Three drivers were traveling on the "Pimk" train, all of whom are among the injured. The BDZ train was carrying tankers of fuel.

Two of the injured were transported to the Military Medical Academy, one was admitted to St Anna Hospital in Sofia. The most seriously injured were taken to ISUL (one person, aged 59) and Pirogov emergency Hospital (two people).

One of the trains belongs to BDZ, while the other train, owned by "Pimk," was transporting container-type cars and was traveling from Bozhurishte to Burgas.

One of the locomotives caught fire. Part of the train has gone off the rails. One of the trains was carrying scrap metal. According to the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection, a diesel and an electric locomotive collided.

Five firefighting brigades, four ambulances and police teams are at the scene. A team has also been sent to investigate the serious railway accident.

Train movement in the area has been suspended.

The accident was reported around 4:00 p.m. At approximately 5:10 p.m., the fire that broke out following the collision was brought under control, according to the fire department.

Transport and Communications Minister Krasimira Stoyanova has proposed to caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev that Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, responsible for rail transport, Biser Minchev, be immediately dismissed due to the tragic railway accident.

