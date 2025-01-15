НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash

влакът бдж тръгнал червен светофар твърди частният превозвач собственик една катастрофиралите композиции
Снимка: National Company "Railway infrastructure"
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:38, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The private rail carrier "Pimk," owner of one of the trains involved in the collision of the freight trains near Sofia, claims that the train of the Bulgarian state railway company, BDZ, departed at a red traffic light signal, according to Iliyan Filipov, owner of "Pimk," who spoke to BNT.

Two people have died, and six others have been injured after two freight trains collided head-on between the stations of Kremikovtsi and Svetovrachene near Lokorsko on January 15.

According to information from Ilian Filipov, the people who died in the serious accident were BDZ employees. He is astonished that the collision prevention system of the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC) did not activate. Three drivers were traveling on the "Pimk" train, all of whom are among the injured. The BDZ train was carrying tankers of fuel.

Two of the injured were transported to the Military Medical Academy, one was admitted to St Anna Hospital in Sofia. The most seriously injured were taken to ISUL (one person, aged 59) and Pirogov emergency Hospital (two people).

One of the trains belongs to BDZ, while the other train, owned by "Pimk," was transporting container-type cars and was traveling from Bozhurishte to Burgas.

One of the locomotives caught fire. Part of the train has gone off the rails. One of the trains was carrying scrap metal. According to the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection, a diesel and an electric locomotive collided.

Five firefighting brigades, four ambulances and police teams are at the scene. A team has also been sent to investigate the serious railway accident.

Train movement in the area has been suspended.

The accident was reported around 4:00 p.m. At approximately 5:10 p.m., the fire that broke out following the collision was brought under control, according to the fire department.

Transport and Communications Minister Krasimira Stoyanova has proposed to caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev that Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, responsible for rail transport, Biser Minchev, be immediately dismissed due to the tragic railway accident.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
23:13, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
MPs conclusively adopted the law on revenue and expenditure
19:49, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
19:42, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov
17:54, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
17:24, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Will Bulgaria meet the inflation criterion for the Eurozone?
Will Bulgaria meet the inflation criterion for the Eurozone?
16:27, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
16:12, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
15:52, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
 Inflation rate in Bulgaria for December is 2.2%
Inflation rate in Bulgaria for December is 2.2%
14:33, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up
PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up
14:00, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 President Rumen Radev handed over the first government-forming mandate to GERB-UDF
President Rumen Radev handed over the first government-forming mandate to GERB-UDF
13:07, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
 Traffic on the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo is difficult due to snowfall
Traffic on the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo is difficult due to snowfall
10:54, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview) (Overview)
After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
Two dead, six injured in a serious collision between two freight trains near Sofia (updated)
Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
Traffic on the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo is difficult due to snowfall
Traffic on the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo is difficult due to snowfall
The first Bulgarian satellite, "Balkan-1", has been launched
The first Bulgarian satellite, "Balkan-1", has been launched
Топ 24
Най-четени
Двама загинали и шестима ранени при тежка катастрофа между два товарни влака до София
Двама загинали и шестима ранени при тежка катастрофа между два...
Влакът на БДЖ е тръгнал на червен светофар, твърди частният превозвач - собственик на една от катастрофиралите композиции
Влакът на БДЖ е тръгнал на червен светофар, твърди частният...
Вижте проектосъстава на кабинета "Желязков"
Вижте проектосъстава на кабинета "Желязков"
ИТН за вероятния кабинет: Постигаме изолация на Пеевски
ИТН за вероятния кабинет: Постигаме изолация на Пеевски
Масов бой в кв. "Христо Ботев" в столицата
Масов бой в кв. "Христо Ботев" в столицата
Човешка грешка е най-вероятната причина за тежкия жп инцидент с два товарни влака (ОБЗОР)
Човешка грешка е най-вероятната причина за тежкия жп инцидент с два...
Президентът Румен Радев връчи първия мандат, ГЕРБ-СДС върнаха пълна папка
Президентът Румен Радев връчи първия мандат, ГЕРБ-СДС върнаха пълна...
Годишната инфлация за декември е 2.2%
Годишната инфлация за декември е 2.2%
Какво се разбраха ГЕРБ, БСП и ИТН в споразумението за управление?
Какво се разбраха ГЕРБ, БСП и ИТН в споразумението за управление?
Премиерът Главчев освободи Бисер Минчев от длъжността заместник-министър на транспорта
Премиерът Главчев освободи Бисер Минчев от длъжността заместник-министър на транспорта
Левски започна ерата "Веласкес" с категорична загуба срещу Цървена звезда
Левски започна ерата "Веласкес" с категорична загуба срещу Цървена звезда