"The Bulgaria I Would Like to Live In" – Young People's Vision for the Future

A discussion “The Bulgaria I Would Like to Live In” was held at the American University in Sofia on 27 May.

Young people born after the political changes in Bulgaria came together to share their vision for the country’s future.

Do young people vote? How do they view politicians? What is their level of trust in institutions?

These were some of the questions the participants addressed.

“The most important thing is to give this generation—the one that will inherit the country—as many opportunities as possible to express themselves. The sooner, the better for all of us. We live in an era marked by division. 'United We Stand Strong', but I don't see us using that slogan that we have it on the National Assembly building,” said Yakov Gerasi, host of the event.

“There is definitely room for improvement and change. I want to live in a united country, a country that grows, where young people are motivated to develop themselves here, instead of fighting to leave. I want to live in a state governed by the rule of law,” commented Thomas Ivanov, a university student.