БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"The Bulgaria I Would Like to Live In" – Young People's Vision for the Future

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Запази

Discussion at the American University in Sofia

проучване харчим все повече преживявания

A discussion “The Bulgaria I Would Like to Live In” was held at the American University in Sofia on 27 May.

Young people born after the political changes in Bulgaria came together to share their vision for the country’s future.

Do young people vote? How do they view politicians? What is their level of trust in institutions?

These were some of the questions the participants addressed.

“The most important thing is to give this generation—the one that will inherit the country—as many opportunities as possible to express themselves. The sooner, the better for all of us. We live in an era marked by division. 'United We Stand Strong', but I don't see us using that slogan that we have it on the National Assembly building,” said Yakov Gerasi, host of the event.

“There is definitely room for improvement and change. I want to live in a united country, a country that grows, where young people are motivated to develop themselves here, instead of fighting to leave. I want to live in a state governed by the rule of law,” commented Thomas Ivanov, a university student.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
1
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на "Орион" в София (ВИДЕО)
2
Автобус на градския транспорт помете кола на кръстовището на...
Гледайте световното първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте световното първенство по минифутбол пряко по БНТ 3
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
4
Студен душ: Спират топлата вода в редица столични квартали това лято
Пеевски и Чакъров се обединяват "в името на хората и целостта на ДПС"
5
Пеевски и Чакъров се обединяват "в името на хората и целостта...
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика...

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
3
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
4
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
5
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
6
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев

More from: Bulgaria

To the Sea by Train: Bulgarian Railways Launch Express Trains from Sofia to Varna and Burgas
To the Sea by Train: Bulgarian Railways Launch Express Trains from Sofia to Varna and Burgas
53% Believe that Low Wages Are the Main Reason for the Labor Shortage in Bulgaria 53% Believe that Low Wages Are the Main Reason for the Labor Shortage in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Transport Minister Proposes Measures Against Road Violations Following a Series of Truck Accidents Transport Minister Proposes Measures Against Road Violations Following a Series of Truck Accidents
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
Cold Shower: Scheduled Maintenance to Temporarily Suspend Hot Water Supply in Parts of Sofia in the Summer Cold Shower: Scheduled Maintenance to Temporarily Suspend Hot Water Supply in Parts of Sofia in the Summer
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Frost Has Damaged Much of the Oil-Bearing Rose Crop, Growers Expect Major Losses Frost Has Damaged Much of the Oil-Bearing Rose Crop, Growers Expect Major Losses
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Petrohan Pass to Close Temporarily for Removal of Hazardous Trees Petrohan Pass to Close Temporarily for Removal of Hazardous Trees
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Финансовата грамотност и еврото - какво знаят хората за приемането на единната европейска валута?
Финансовата грамотност и еврото - какво знаят хората за приемането...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Нов трус в ДПС? Кратко единение или продължаващо разединение (ОБЗОР) Нов трус в ДПС? Кратко единение или продължаващо разединение (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
У нас
Отказваш да платиш глоба за нарушение на пътя - свалят номерата на колата Отказваш да платиш глоба за нарушение на пътя - свалят номерата на колата
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Тръмп: Путин си играе с огъня Тръмп: Путин си играе с огъня
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
Оферта със срок на годност: Да бъда или да не бъда шеф на АПИ (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
До морето с влак: БДЖ пуска експреси до Варна и Бургас
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Софийският градски съд оправда Радостин Василев
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
След реставрация: Връщат паметника на Христо Ботев във Враца
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ