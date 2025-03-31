БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The Day of European Authors was celebrated for the third consecutive year in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Culture
Запази
денят европейските автори беше отбелязан трета поредна година нас

The European Authors' Day was celebrated for the third consecutive year in Bulgaria. Some of the most beloved Bulgarian writers participated in a discussion about the role of European literature as a bridge between cultures. The aim of the initiative is to increase interest in reading and bring books closer to the younger generation.

Bulgarian literature has left a bright mark over the years in Europe.

Zahari Karabashliev, writer:
"It begins its European journey not with just anyone, but with the great Ivan Vazov. 'Under the Yoke' is not only the greatest Bulgarian novel but also the first Bulgarian novel published in England. It was released in English before it was ever published in Bulgarian."

This tradition continues today. Bulgarian writers share that we are experiencing some of the strongest times for Bulgarian literature.

Georgi Berdarov, writer:
"More and more Bulgarian authors are being translated and sought after, so what Georgi Gospodinov did with the Booker Prize opened many doors, but we also have more talented people, and there is more courage to write and publish abroad. In other words, we are becoming truly comparable with Europe, and this is wonderful."

Georgi Gospodinov, writer:
"Each succeeding writer holds the door open for the one who comes after them. And this is very important for institutions to understand right now because what is happening now is really a window into Bulgarian literature. The good news is that here, many great stories are being told, and they are in demand right now."

Zdravka Evtimova, writer:
"The trail is just beginning, and I hope it will turn into an interesting path on which readers, both in Europe and worldwide, will walk with pleasure, sometimes with excitement, sometimes with fear, but always with admiration."

Maria Gabriel, former European Commissioner and initiator of the European Authors' Day:
"Literature is our compass in these extremely complicated times we live in. Bulgaria must continue to be proud of its worthy authors; they are an inseparable part of European cultural heritage."

And literature, in addition to showing us new worlds, also teaches us to think critically—an increasingly important skill in modern times.

