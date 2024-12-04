НОВИНИ
The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus

The first statue found during excavations at the site of the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica is likely of one of Emperor Octavian Augustus' grandsons, Gaius or Lucius, with a strong indication that it represents Lucius, according to stylistic analyses by archaeologists and restorers, the head of the excavations at Heraclea Sintitica Prof. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski told BNT on December 4.

A huge marble statue of a deity discovered by archaeologists in ancient city of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich

The statue, currently housed in the Museum in the town of Petrich, is undergoing cleaning and conservation, given its long exposure at the city’s forum. Another recently discovered statue, damaged and awaiting restoration, will soon be displayed at the National Archaeological Museum in Sofia before returning to Petrich for further exhibition.

"The first statue is currently housed in the museum in Petrich. Tourists enjoy it. The restorers are working on it and is undergoing cleaning and conservation early next year. The process is a bit more labor intensive as it has stood for about 400 years in the central square of the forum. There are quite a few overlays on it. In addition, it has apparently been watered with water from a fountain, which has thickened this layer more," said Prof. Dr. Ludmil Vagalinski.

The archaeologist explained that the first statue, created around the beginning of the Common Era, survived for about 400 years at the forum until an earthquake destroyed the city. The second statue, discovered during this summer’s excavations at Heraclea Sintica, is set to arrive in Sofia for restoration work due to damage, including a broken head and cracked thigh. It will be briefly displayed at the National Archaeological Museum, with plans to showcase it on Archaeologist’s Day, February 14, before returning to the museum in Petrich.

Archaeologists discover a second marble statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica

"There is more work to be done on it because its head is broken, one hip is cracked. It will be displayed at the National Archaeological Museum. For the Day of the Archaeologist - February 14, it should be displayed and then returned to the museum in Petrich," explained Prof. Vagalinski.

He described the excavation season in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica as successful. On average, around 900 tourists visited the site daily, showing great curiosity to learn more about the ancient city and its discoveries.

The second statue discovered in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica is transported to the museum in Petrich

