"Stage Without Borders": Nine Theatre Productions from Eight Countries and Three Film Screenings in Sofia This June

Nine theatre productions from eight countries and three film screenings will be part of the 'Stage Without Borders' initiative, which will be held in Sofia in June. The events will be hosted by 6 different stages in Sofia.

Audiences will see the works by iconic European directors, as well as productions by Bulgarian directors staged abroad. Two of the most famous ancient tragedies, directed by Declan Donnellan, will be presented one after the other on the same evening at the National Theatre.

“Medea” by Euripides is a production of the Ivan Vazov National Theatre, while “Oedipus Rex” by Sophocles comes from the National Theatre in Craiova. Stage Without Borders opens on June 4 with “The Ploughman and Death” by Silviu Purcărete.

The event is organised by the Ivan Vazov National Theatre and the 19th edition of the World Theatre in Sofia platform by the Via Fest Foundation.