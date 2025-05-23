Nessebar's South Beach Awarded "Blue Flag" for Eighth Consecutive Year

For the eighth consecutive year, the South Beach in Nessebar has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag distinction. This internationally recognszed label is a mark of quality and safety for beaches, guaranteeing clean water, a well-maintained sandy strip, reliable services, lifeguard operations, security, and the overall quality of the tourist offering, explained beach manager Kiril Spasov. He emphasised that foreign tourists place particular importance on the Blue Flag, as it signifies that the area is clean and safe ffor holidays.

All preparatory activities for the beach have been completed. The beach has been leveled, rubbish bins have been placed, changing rooms provided, beach umbrellas and sun loungers are arranged, lifeguard towers, signage, and information boards have been installed. The medical station is fully equipped with the necessary medication and equipment. A free zone covering 50% of the beach area is available for visitors who bring their own gear.

The official opening of the 2025 summer season is scheduled for June 1. For visitor safety, two lifeguards will be stationed at each post, with their numbers set to increase in July to ensure greater coverage during the busiest summer months. Lifeguard services will continue until September 30.

The Blue Flag international award is granted based on the concessionaire’s compliance with criteria related to sea water quality, environmental information, and environmental education.