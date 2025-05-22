Renowned Artist Greddy Assa Unveils New Exhibition at the Salon of Arts

Renowned artist Professor Greddy Assa is opening his latest exhibition, “Before, Now and Tomorrow”, this evening at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) as part of the revived Salon of Arts. After a 10-year hiatus, the Salon returns to NDK with this year’s central theme: “A Dialogue of Colours and Thoughts”.

Greddy Assa contributes to this dialogue through a collection of deeply symbolic works that reflect on time. His paintings such as “Spindle”, “Bagpipe”, and “Gate” evoke the cultural memory of the past, while a piece titled “Sundial” measures the sense of time and tomorrow.

Speaking about his vision for tomorrow, Professor Assa shared: