The New Configuration in Parliament: Dzhevdet Chakarov is Officially an Independent MP

A tense day unfolded in the Bulgarian Parliament, with the spotlight on the unexpected resignation of Dzhvedet Chakarov from the leadership of Demcracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms, sparking renewed debate over the internal power dynamics of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF).

Boyko Borissov, chairman of the GERB-UDF group: “I don’t watch Turkish soap operas. One vote, more or less, doesn’t change anything.”

When asked about speculation that Delyan Peevski might be targeting his party, Borissov retorted:

“What should I be worried about? I’ve been photographed with Peevski alongside Kiril Petkov and [Ukrainian President] Zelensky. Peevski has no more influence in my party than I have in his.”

Nikolay Denkov, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria: “Yesterday Peevski rolled over Chakarov just like he did over Dogan. Obviously this will change the relationship between them inside the two MRFs as we say, but we see this as their internal process. What matters to us is recognising that more may follow—perhaps even Borissov or those close to him.”

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the MRF-New Beginning group: “Chakarov did the right thing and went back to where he belongs. He got off the wagon of those nomads.and it's all over - the others are not joining. These are nomadic people without a party, without anything. This topic is exhausted."

Radostin Vassilev, chairman of MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour): “I imagine Chakarov was abducted like many mayors and forced into that photo against his will—just joking, of course. But in truth, dependence, past crimes, and fear of prosecution dominate. Peevski knows who owns what in that party—solar parks, illegal dams, hydro plants—and he can pressure them with ease.”

Atanas Atanasov, "BSP-United Left". “I’m optimistic there won’t be parliamentary tremors. The government will keep working. We’re ready to cooperate with any MP or party that supports stability—regardless of which MRF faction it comes from.”



