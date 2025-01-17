The new government: how will the Zhelyazkov cabinet work?

Starting Tuesday, the appointments of deputy ministers and regional governors will begin. These decisions will be made by a Joint Governance Council, comprising representatives from the leadership of the four political formations that support the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov. The council includes three representatives each from GERB-UDF, "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People," and two representatives from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF." All decisions will be taken by consensus.

The Joint Governance Council will start functioning on Tuesday, approving important decisions in both the legislative and executive branches.

Boyko Borissov, chairman of GERB, stated: "The council we have established will begin working on Tuesday on personnel appointments regarding deputy ministers and regional governors. By then, the parties must submit their candidates, with the final decision resting with the leader of the executive power, Mr. Zhelyazkov, who bears responsibility with his signature."

Raya Nazaryan from GERB-UDF explained: "The coalition we have formed aims for shared responsibility in a difficult moment, in which we avoided future elections, with the key tasks being to stabilise the country on the main priorities set before us."

Yesterday, Borissov announced that the door remains open for 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB). However, today he commented on the sharp response from Atanas Atanasov.

Atanas Atanasov from WCC-DB responded on January 16, 2025, saying, "We can slam the door shut with a kick if Borissov wants us to tell him."

In response, Borissov remarked: "Because they are 'senseis' (a teacher of karate or other martial art). But the biggest 'sensei' is me. I don't know anyone else who has been a coach of the national teams of Bulgaria. For many years, I've taught people how to kick and defend against kicks. So, as a friendly piece of advice, even when you win, you can't just eat salad in the evening because it stings your mouth. There is no victory without taking a hit. So, they should stop with the kicks and the 'senseis' and return to the political stage."

photo by BNT

In an interview on 'The Day Begins' on BNT, Nadezhda Yordanova (of WCC-DB) confirmed that Democratic Bulgaria will not split their group to enter the government:

"Mr. Borissov is good at creating intrigues, but that is not responsible."

Borissov also explained his stance on WCC-DB's declaration regarding a "sanitary cordon" around the leader of 'MRF-New Beginning', Delyan Peevski:

"When you accept the biggest opponent of Peevski and leave no chance for 'New Beginning' to support you in Parliament, I think it's much stronger than scribbling something on paper."

Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF) support for the Zhelyazkov government is seen as a nationally responsible position, according to Dzhevdet Chakarov, chairman of DRF-MRF:

"The goal is to stop the political crisis, political instability, and the spiral of elections we've witnessed in recent years. And most importantly, to begin dismantling the Peevski model, the dependencies of institutions on personal and oligarchic interests."

photos by BTA

According to Stanislav Balabanov, DRF-MRF are a guarantee that Peevski will have no influence in the government:

"The moment DRF-MRF feels or sees a monumental mistake that makes us question Peevski's involvement in power, they will simply withdraw their support. We might even be quicker in that direction. A government without real support would fall."

Balabanov also stated that the parties in the coalition will mutually control each other through deputy ministers and advisers.

