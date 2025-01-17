НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Централна емисия "По света и у нас"

The new government: how will the Zhelyazkov cabinet work?

новото управление работи кабинетът желязков
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:29, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Starting Tuesday, the appointments of deputy ministers and regional governors will begin. These decisions will be made by a Joint Governance Council, comprising representatives from the leadership of the four political formations that support the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov. The council includes three representatives each from GERB-UDF, "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People," and two representatives from "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF." All decisions will be taken by consensus.

The Joint Governance Council will start functioning on Tuesday, approving important decisions in both the legislative and executive branches.

Boyko Borissov, chairman of GERB, stated: "The council we have established will begin working on Tuesday on personnel appointments regarding deputy ministers and regional governors. By then, the parties must submit their candidates, with the final decision resting with the leader of the executive power, Mr. Zhelyazkov, who bears responsibility with his signature."

    Raya Nazaryan from GERB-UDF explained: "The coalition we have formed aims for shared responsibility in a difficult moment, in which we avoided future elections, with the key tasks being to stabilise the country on the main priorities set before us."

    Yesterday, Borissov announced that the door remains open for 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB). However, today he commented on the sharp response from Atanas Atanasov.

    Atanas Atanasov from WCC-DB responded on January 16, 2025, saying, "We can slam the door shut with a kick if Borissov wants us to tell him."

    In response, Borissov remarked: "Because they are 'senseis' (a teacher of karate or other martial art). But the biggest 'sensei' is me. I don't know anyone else who has been a coach of the national teams of Bulgaria. For many years, I've taught people how to kick and defend against kicks. So, as a friendly piece of advice, even when you win, you can't just eat salad in the evening because it stings your mouth. There is no victory without taking a hit. So, they should stop with the kicks and the 'senseis' and return to the political stage."

    photo by BNT

    In an interview on 'The Day Begins' on BNT, Nadezhda Yordanova (of WCC-DB) confirmed that Democratic Bulgaria will not split their group to enter the government:

    "Mr. Borissov is good at creating intrigues, but that is not responsible."

    Borissov also explained his stance on WCC-DB's declaration regarding a "sanitary cordon" around the leader of 'MRF-New Beginning', Delyan Peevski:

    "When you accept the biggest opponent of Peevski and leave no chance for 'New Beginning' to support you in Parliament, I think it's much stronger than scribbling something on paper."

    Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF) support for the Zhelyazkov government is seen as a nationally responsible position, according to Dzhevdet Chakarov, chairman of DRF-MRF:

    "The goal is to stop the political crisis, political instability, and the spiral of elections we've witnessed in recent years. And most importantly, to begin dismantling the Peevski model, the dependencies of institutions on personal and oligarchic interests."

    photos by BTA

    According to Stanislav Balabanov, DRF-MRF are a guarantee that Peevski will have no influence in the government:

    "The moment DRF-MRF feels or sees a monumental mistake that makes us question Peevski's involvement in power, they will simply withdraw their support. We might even be quicker in that direction. A government without real support would fall."

    Balabanov also stated that the parties in the coalition will mutually control each other through deputy ministers and advisers.

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Bulgaria
    UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Bulgaria
    20:20, 17.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
     GDBOP arrested 11 people for financial fraud and money laundering
    GDBOP arrested 11 people for financial fraud and money laundering
    19:56, 17.01.2025
    Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
     Eco Ticket: Free ice skating at "Yunak" rink in exchange for glass and plastic waste
    Eco Ticket: Free ice skating at "Yunak" rink in exchange for glass and plastic waste
    19:27, 17.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
     100 kg of drugs and half a million BGN seized at Kapitan Andreevo
    100 kg of drugs and half a million BGN seized at Kapitan Andreevo
    17:47, 17.01.2025
    Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
     After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
    After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
    16:49, 17.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
     Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
    Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
    16:28, 17.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
     Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)
    Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)
    15:50, 17.01.2025
    Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
     Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Vidin
    Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Vidin
    15:22, 17.01.2025
    Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
     After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
    After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
    15:02, 17.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
     The Smolyan lakes froze over
    The Smolyan lakes froze over
    22:15, 16.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
     The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
    The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
    22:06, 16.01.2025
    Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
     Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
    Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
    21:50, 16.01.2025
    Чете се за: 14:02 мин.
    More from: Politics
    Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
    Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
    "Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
    "Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
    GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
    GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
    TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
    TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
    'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
    'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
    Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
    Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    Майката на Ники от Конаре: Не съм си продала детето
    Майката на Ники от Конаре: Не съм си продала детето
    Бойко Борисов: Аз съм най-големият сенсей
    Бойко Борисов: Аз съм най-големият сенсей
    Отиде си световноизвестният американски режисьор Дейвид Линч
    Отиде си световноизвестният американски режисьор Дейвид Линч
    След данните на Евростат: България на ръба да изпълни критерия за инфлация
    След данните на Евростат: България на ръба да изпълни критерия за...
    100 кг наркотици и половин милион лева задържаха на "Капитан Андреево"
    100 кг наркотици и половин милион лева задържаха на "Капитан...
    ЕС vs Мъск: Разширява разследването си срещу Екс
    ЕС vs Мъск: Разширява разследването си срещу Екс
    Астронавтка на НАСА, блокирана от 7 месеца на МКС, излезе на разходка в открития Космос
    Астронавтка на НАСА, блокирана от 7 месеца на МКС, излезе на...
    Ограбиха почивната база на Министерски съвет в Слънчев бряг - откраднаха 12 климатика
    Ограбиха почивната база на Министерски съвет в Слънчев бряг -...
    Транспортният министър е приел оставките на шефовете на НКЖИ и на "БДЖ - Товарни превози"
    Транспортният министър е приел оставките на шефовете на НКЖИ и на...
    ЦСКА 1948 привлече камерунски халф
    ЦСКА 1948 привлече камерунски халф
    Синът на Бьорн Борг победи Нестеров в Доха, Милев също отпадна
    Синът на Бьорн Борг победи Нестеров в Доха, Милев също отпадна