The outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Kardzhali region has been eradicated

The outbreak of sheep and goat pox at a livestock facility in the village of Polkovnik Zhelyazovo, Krumovgrad, has been eradicated. A total of 156 sheep and lambs have been euthanized and buried. Sanitary measures will remain in place for the next two months to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The culling of the entire herd is a personal tragedy for the owner, 67-year-old Yuzeir Hasan, who has been a livestock farmer all his life. BNT team found him standing before his now empty barns.

Yuzeir Ahmed: "I receive a pension of 500 BGN. I've raised animals my whole life, used to work on a cattle farm, now with the sheep... and this is what happened in the end."

Despite his deep grief, Yuzeir was the one who reported the sick animals himself.

Abidin Hadzhimehmed, Deputy Mayor of Krumovgrad Municipality: "The man accepted that the necessary measures must be taken according to the law to prevent the spread of the disease, but he asked if he would be compensated."

Yuzeir Ahmed: "I don't know where the disease came from; I kept the animals inside..."

The primary livelihood of Yuzeir comes from his animals. He has invested all his savings into them, with only his sister helping him care for them. His other relatives are in Turkey.

Yuseir is counting on compensation from the state. He is ready to buy new animals:

"I don't know what they will give... it's bad, really bad."

In Krumovgrad Municipality, where the infected farm is located, all the measures mandated by the Regional Directorate of Food Safety are being followed.

Abidin Hadzhimehmed, Deputy Mayor of Krumovgrad Municipality: "These animals should not be allowed to graze freely, and slaughtering must only occur in designated slaughterhouses within the affected municipalities."

The economic losses will also affect other farmers within the 10-kilometer surveillance zone. They will be prohibited from selling or consuming the milk from their farms, which must be destroyed. The Food Safety Directorate emphasized that they acted promptly, thanks in part to the quick response of the honest local veterinarian and the owner of the infected herd.

Dr. Georgi Grozev, Director of the Food Safety Directorate in Kardzhali: "We are already taking blood samples from all the farms within the 3-kilometre zone, and we hope there will be no positive cases."

Veterinary authorities remain vigilant, and all necessary measures will be in place for the next two months to prevent any further spread of the disease.

