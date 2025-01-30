НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.

The case with the vessel has sparked debates in Parliament.

Вежен - кораб
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:02, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Politics
Слушай новините днес

Following the detention of the ship"Vezhen" by Swedish authorities on suspicion of violating an underwater telecommunications cable, today, January 30, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport, as well as the head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), were heard in Parliament. An investigation is being conducted by Swedish authorities.

The Bulgarian sailors aboard are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them, assured Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev. Our consul on-site is in constant contact with the sailors. He has been granted permission to go on the ship, but due to adverse weather conditions, he has not yet been able to do so.

Only Malta has the authority to conduct an investigation into the matter, as the vessel is under the Maltese flag. Meanwhile, the incident involving the ship has sparked a debate between political parties regarding whether it has caused reputational damage to Bulgaria.

What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

Още Politics

'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
16:15, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
21:45, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Budget 2025: Controversies in the Parliament over the state's revenues and expenditures (overview)
Budget 2025: Controversies in the Parliament over the state's revenues and expenditures (overview)
18:58, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 10:55 мин.
 Jordan's role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East was highlighted in a conversation between the top diplomats of Bulgaria and Jordan
Jordan's role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East was highlighted in a conversation between the top diplomats of Bulgaria and Jordan
21:42, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Parliament Speaker: A second nuclear power plant should be considered if Bulgaria has the potential to build it
Parliament Speaker: A second nuclear power plant should be considered if Bulgaria has the potential to build it
19:12, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Vice President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria should enter the Eurozone prepared to avoid shocks
Vice President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria should enter the Eurozone prepared to avoid shocks
18:48, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 By 14 February, the cabinet will submit a new draft law on the state budget
By 14 February, the cabinet will submit a new draft law on the state budget
17:07, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 WCC-DB refer to the European Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the return of Vladimir Malinov to 'Bulgartansgaz'
WCC-DB refer to the European Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the return of Vladimir Malinov to 'Bulgartansgaz'
15:34, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Justice Minister orders analysis of case law in relation to road traffic fatalities
Justice Minister orders analysis of case law in relation to road traffic fatalities
14:22, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
 Measures for road safety discussed at round table in Parliament
Measures for road safety discussed at round table in Parliament
13:54, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
20:26, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 President Rumen Radev met with EU Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva
President Rumen Radev met with EU Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva
16:27, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Още от: Bulgaria
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
Technical issue led to train delays at Sofia Central Station
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
Bulgaria's Prime Minister Zhelyazkov expressed condolences for the plane crash in Washington
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels at weekends
Lorry traffic restrictions through "Topli dol" and "Praveshki Khanove" tunnels at weekends
PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
First-year student from Sofia University became a leading author at a global forum on artificial intelligence
First-year student from Sofia University became a leading author at a global forum on artificial intelligence
Топ 24
Най-четени
След сблъсък с хеликоптер: Пътнически самолет се разби на 5 км от Белия дом
След сблъсък с хеликоптер: Пътнически самолет се разби на 5 км от...
Стоян Делчев - първият олимпийски шампион на България в спортната гимнастика
Стоян Делчев - първият олимпийски шампион на България в спортната...
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Американски и руски фигуристи са били на борда на катастрофиралия "Американ еърлайнс"
Американски и руски фигуристи са били на борда на катастрофиралия...
Влизай в колата да не стане лошо: Имало ли е агресия от страна на униформен?
Влизай в колата да не стане лошо: Имало ли е агресия от страна на...
Борисов: Минута няма да стоя в това правителство, ако говорят глупости, че 18 млрд. не била дупката
Борисов: Минута няма да стоя в това правителство, ако говорят...
Христо Марков - първият в лекоатлетическата ни история олимпийски шампион, който създава олимпийска шампионка
Христо Марков - първият в лекоатлетическата ни история олимпийски...
Над 28 тела са открити след авиокатастрофата във Вашингтон, няма оцелели
Над 28 тела са открити след авиокатастрофата във Вашингтон, няма...
След конфликта между полицай и шофьорка проверяват кой кого наби
След конфликта между полицай и шофьорка проверяват кой кого наби
След поставяне на ботокс: В "Пирогов" спасиха жена с опасност за живота
След поставяне на ботокс: В "Пирогов" спасиха жена с опасност за живота
Задържаха жена за опит за убийство в София: Намушкала с нож 46-годишен мъж
Задържаха жена за опит за убийство в София: Намушкала с нож 46-годишен мъж