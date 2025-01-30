The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.

Following the detention of the ship"Vezhen" by Swedish authorities on suspicion of violating an underwater telecommunications cable, today, January 30, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport, as well as the head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), were heard in Parliament. An investigation is being conducted by Swedish authorities.

The Bulgarian sailors aboard are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them, assured Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev. Our consul on-site is in constant contact with the sailors. He has been granted permission to go on the ship, but due to adverse weather conditions, he has not yet been able to do so.

Only Malta has the authority to conduct an investigation into the matter, as the vessel is under the Maltese flag. Meanwhile, the incident involving the ship has sparked a debate between political parties regarding whether it has caused reputational damage to Bulgaria.

What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?

