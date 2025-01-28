What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?

The Swedish Coast Guard continues to remain on board the "Vezhen" ship. The spokesperson for the Coast Guard, Matthias Lindholm, stated that it is still unclear how long the investigation into the fibre optic cable break will last.

Swedish security services reported that they have taken action in the preliminary investigation of the incident, and their representatives have been aboard the "Vezhen". The spokesperson for the services said that the purpose of the preliminary investigation is to establish the extent of the offence and to what extent Sweden's interests have been affected.

For the second consecutive day, the ship "Vezhen" remains anchored near Karlskrona in southern Sweden, with police on board. Unlike the Chinese vessel, which was detained in November on suspicion of sabotage in the Baltic Sea, the cable breakage on Sunday occurred in Swedish territorial waters, and thus Swedish authorities have the right to board the "Vezhen". To search it for evidence and to interview the crew.

"The damage was caused with great force, it’s not just a random scratch," said Baiba Braze, Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Swedish media, citing data from maritime traffic, claim that the optical cable was cut when the "Vezhen" was passing over it. According to mapping, the ship made a sudden stop and then continued until it was intercepted by the Swedish Coast Guard.

Swedish public service broadcaster reports that it has examined photos of the "Vezhen" hull taken on December 15 last year, showing no damage to the ship’s anchor, in contrast to the current findings.

In the area of the incident, Latvian divers are examining the severed cable, which may shed more light on whether the Vezhen was responsible for the cable break.

According to the European Subsea Cables Association, on average, a submarine cable is cut somewhere in the world every three days. However, the Baltic states are concerned that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, these incidents in the Baltic Sea have sharply increased. To date, there have been 11 cases of damaged cables in the region.

"The "Vezhen case" triggered NATO's Baltic Patrol mission, which was launched in mid-January. Immediately after the cable break two military vessels were dispatched from Copenhagen.

"We are like security cameras for the Baltic Sea. Our task is to deter anyone who may be inclined to commit illegal acts or damage critical infrastructure," said Eric Cox, an officer from the "Baltic Patrol."

Germany has also joined the investigation, having long accused Russia of conducting hybrid warfare in the Baltic Sea.

"The incident reveals the threat of the Russian shadow fleet. With NATO’s 'Baltic Patrol' mission, we will enhance the protection of the Baltic Sea and critical underwater infrastructure. One thing is certain – NATO will remain the guarantor of our collective security," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

To counter sabotage, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for stronger European defense.

"We see Russian hybrid attacks in Europe, in the Baltic Sea – this is a war of aggression taking place in Europe, unfortunately in cooperation between Russia, Iran, and North Korea. We need a stronger and more united Europe. Europe must be capable of defending its interests," said Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.

Because of the incident, the Baltic Patrol will also monitor for saboteurs by air.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News