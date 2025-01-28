НОВИНИ
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Eight Bulgarians part of the crew of 'Vezhen' ship

They are not detained and are allowed to leave the ship

мвнр осем българите част екипажа кораба вежен
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:15, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Eight Bulgarian citizens are part of the crew of the ship "Vezhen", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)said on January 28, citing preliminary information received from the Swedish authorities.

At this stage, no charges have been brought against them, they are not in remand and are allowed to leave the vessel, but they have decided to stay on board. They can contact their families. The Bulgarian crew members will be visited shortly by the consul of Bulgaria in Stockholm, who is already on his way to Karlskrona, the MoFA said.

The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Stockholm continues to maintain regular contact with the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant Swedish institutions regarding the investigation into the cases of the detained "Vezhen" ship. The Bulgarian embassy has taken all necessary steps to obtain official information about the circumstances surrounding the incident, the ministry further stated.

