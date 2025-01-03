НОВИНИ
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online

20:19, 03.01.2025
The vape containing synthetic marijuana, which led to the death of a 14-year-old who fell from the 7th-floor of a block of flats in Pleven, was purchased in Sofia after an online deal. This was stated by Pleven District Prosecutor Vladimir Nikolov in an interview with BNT on January 3. According to preliminary chemical analysis, the vape contained hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), but the exact concentration of the banned substance has not yet been established. A review of several Bulgarian websites revealed that many online platforms offer cartridges and e-cigarettes containing HHC and its derivatives, with no age restrictions for buyers.

Banned drug found in the vape of the boy who died after falling from 7th floor of a block of flats in Pleven

The synthetic analogue of the psychoactive substance in marijuana (THC or tetrahydrocannabinol) is HHC (hexahydrocannabinol). Although this substance was banned in Bulgaria in 2023, many websites continue to sell it. Following the tragic incident involving the 14-year-old, some sellers have limited sales of HHC vapes. However, newer analogues, not yet listed as banned substances, are becoming increasingly available. The manufacturers themselves boast about how inventive and untouchable they are. One advertisement states:

      "Brother had no choice, he buried himself deep in the ground and there, hidden from everyone, month after month, he invented

new and new formulas

    - the goal - to become elusive along with his people."

These newly invented formulas are not yet illegal and include OH HHC, HHC-PO, H4CBD, and others, all having the same effect—psychoactive and dangerous, particularly for adolescents.

"It turns out that those distributing such substances are extremely innovative. Unfortunately, they are aware of the legislation and often stay several steps ahead of law enforcement, modifying the chemical composition to make it harder for us to combat these phenomena," said Vladimir Nikolov, Pleven District Prosecutor.

The fight against synthetic substances is tough and sometimes nearly impossible.
The Addiction Treatment Center in Varna warns that adolescents sometimes mix these substances themselves, which is extremely dangerous. Empty cartridges are readily available for purchase online, allowing them to create their own potentially deadly combinations.

"They mix various substances for personal use. I can say that the consequences are sometimes extremely even borderline fatal, because with these unauthorised mixtures and when we have no control from the state, especially when hexahydrocannabinol is on the borderline of the law," said Pavel Pavlov, a drug expert from the Addiction Treatment Centre in Varna.

Child psychologist Ivan Igov notes that young people, regardless of generation, have always sought to prove they are grown and independent—once with cigarettes and alcohol, and now with energy drinks, vapes, and drugs.

"The key is not the sip or the cigarette; it’s the dialogue between parent and child and their openness with each other. Simply offering a drink at home to prevent drinking elsewhere is not the best approach," said Igov.

He added that if parents maintain a strong, trusting relationship with their children, the risk of substance abuse is reduced, as dangerous substances will always be available in some form.

